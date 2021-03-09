Demolition Robots Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Demolition Robots Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Demolition Robots industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Demolition Robots Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Demolition Robots Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising construction activities worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Demolition robots are robots which are used for the levelling of the concreate and are operated with remote control. They are safer than the manual demolition. Demolition robots require small spaces and usually run on tracks. They consist of arms to which breaker, loader buckets, drills, crusher etc were attached. They were specially designed to avoid accidents in the construction areas. Rising demand for robots in the construction sector was the major fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for modern robots in the construction industry is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the demolition robots is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of the demolition robots is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Demolition Robots Market

By Type

Mini

Medium

Large

By Application

Industrial Construction

Household and Commercial Buildings

Road & Infrastructure

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Brokk announced the launch of their new remote controlled demolition machine Brokk 300. For better reliability, maintainability and design it has SmartConcept technological features. This is designed in such a way that it can use bigger and powerful breakers without sacrificing any safety. It mainly consist of mainly three features- SmartPower, SmartRemote and SmartDesign.

In March 2017, Brokk announced that they have acquired Aquajet Systems AB. The main aim of the acquisition is to add hydrodemolition robots to their portfolio so that customers can add this feature in their business. They want to provide high quality and productive equipment to their customer worldwide, so that they can increase their sales.

Competitive Analysis: Global Demolition Robots Market

Global demolition robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of demolition robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Demolition Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global demolition robots market are Robore Cuts Ltd, MCCANN, A MCCANN WORLDGROUP AGENCY, KEMEN GROUP., TopTec Benelux BVBA, Conjet AB, Fujita Corporation, SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., STANLEY Infrastructure, BROKK GLOBAL, Husqvarna Group, Advanced Construction Robotics, Construction Robotics, Ekso Bionics, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, nLink AS.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Demolition Robots report.

Major Highlights of Demolition Robots market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Demolition Robots market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Demolition Robots market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Demolition Robots market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

