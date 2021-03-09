Deep Fryer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Deep fryers are kitchen appliances used for frying food. The temperature of oil used for cooking food ranging from 170 C to 200 C. Deep fryers are generally used for commercial purpose, however, deep fryers for residential purpose have been launched by leading players and have gained prevalence over the last few years.

The global deep fryer market is driven by expansion of HORECA and quick service industry. The global restaurants and food services industry will continue to expand at a healthy pace, supplemented by increase in disposable incomes and will remain largely unaffected by the current downturn in the global economy. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) are now gaining high traction in the developing economies particularly in India, Africa, and Latin American countries. The high success of QSRs can be attributed to competitive and affordable pricing against increased appetite and high convenience. International QSR with localized cuisines and product offerings have seen monumental growth in the last few years. Fries, burgers, cheeseballs are some of the product offerings of QSRs that are well accepted by the consumers. As a result, expansion of the HORECA and QSR industry provides remunerative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the deep fryer market.

The key factors drivingthe growth of deep fryermarketinclude rise of the HORECA industry, upsurge in affordability,technological innovations, andsurge in demand from the residential segment. However, factors such as increasing consumer consciousness about ill effects of deep-fried food and introduction of air fryers isexpected to impede the deep fryermarket growth. Automatic deep fryerwith temperature sensors have gained huge traction in the recent years,which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global deep fryer market is segmented into end use, distribution channel and region. Based on end use, the global market is studied across residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Some of the key players operating in deep fryer market includes AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, Fagor Industrial, Groupe SEB, Henny Penny, Newell Brands, Taurus Group, TTK Prestige Ltd., Welbilt, Inc. among others.

Key Market Segments

By End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Players Profiled

– AB Electrolux

– Ali Group Srl

– Breville Group

– Fagor Industrial

– Groupe SEB

– Henny Penny

– Newell Brands

– Taurus Group

– TTK Prestige Ltd

– Welbilt, Inc.