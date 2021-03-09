Decorative Laminates Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Decorative Laminates market.

This report researches the worldwide Decorative Laminates market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Decorative Laminates breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Decorative laminates are laminated products used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the decorative laminates market, owing to the rise in demand for these laminates from residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in disposable income, economic growth, rise in standard of living, and growth in residential construction are some of the factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the decorative laminates market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of tourist hotels and growth in the construction industry in the region.

Competitive Companies

The Decorative Laminates market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Advanced Technology, Inc. (US)

Archidply Industries Limited (India)

Arpa Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)

Laminex Group Pty Limited (Australia)

FunderMax Gmbh (Europe)

Witex Flooring Products GmbH (Germany)

Panolam Industries International, Inc. (U.S.)

Omnova Solutions Incorporation (U.S.)

Stylam Industries Limited (India)

Merino Industries Limited (India)

Wilsonart LLC (U.S.)

Uniboard Canada, Inc. (Canada)

Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)

Greenlam Industries Limited (India)

Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)

By application:

cabinets

furniture

flooring

wall panels

tabletops and countertops

Worldwide Decorative Laminates Market by Type:

High-pressure Laminate

Low-pressure Laminate

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Decorative Laminates Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Decorative Laminates Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Decorative Laminates Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Decorative Laminates Market in Major Countries

7 North America Decorative Laminates Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Decorative Laminates Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Decorative Laminates manufacturers

-Decorative Laminates traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Decorative Laminates industry associations

-Product managers, Decorative Laminates industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Decorative Laminates Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Decorative Laminates Market?

