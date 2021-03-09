DC Motor Control Devices Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in DC Motor Control Devices Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and DC Motor Control Devices industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, DC Motor Control Devices Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global DC motor control devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased utilization of DC motors from the various end-use industries.

DC motor control devices are a number of electronic components that are used to control the functioning, operations and output provided to the DC motors in the applicable devices. This need for controlling the basic functioning and operations arises due to the need for driving various electronic devices with the help of a microcontroller. This integration of controlling devices helps in better operating of the end-use device as it can be operated with a low signal range.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for energy efficient solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing utilization of consumer goods is also expected to foster growth of the market

High levels of investments being undertaken in the various industries of the developing economies is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of concerns associated with the manufacturing of these devices due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of components required for the production of these devices is also limiting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global DC Motor Control Devices Market

By Type

Electromagnetic Motors

Brushed Motors

Brushless Motors

Uncommuted Motors

By Services

Installation

Maintenance

Support Services

By Application

Consumer Electronics Smart Motorized Devices High-End Toys Social Robots Others

Automotive & Transportation Marine Outboard Motors Others

Industrial ATM Machines Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras Water Pump Actuators & Other Robotic Devices Others

Medical Devices CPAC Machines Oxygen Concentrator Machines Breast Pump Electronic Spoons Others

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION announced the launch of a new “Driver ICs” for use in brushed DC motors. The product termed as “TB67H450FNG” achieves a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A and has the capability of driving the motor with a large-scale operating voltage. The latest driver IC has the capability of driving brushed motors with a supply range of 4.5V-44V. This driver IC has a wide-spread applications ranging from USB, battery, and industrial devices

In July 2018, ABB announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) from General Electric. This business operation is focused on providing electrification solutions to various industries and will provide significant extension of avenues for growth in industrial electrification. GEIS will be integrated with ABB’s “Electrification Products (EP)” business

Competitive Analysis

Global DC motor control devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of DC motor control devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DC motor control devices market are ABB; Eaton; Nidec Motor Corporation; OMRON Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric; STMicroelectronics; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; FAULHABER Group; D&F Liquidators; Electromen; AutomationDirect; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NXP Semiconductors;

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive DC Motor Control Devices report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global DC Motor Control Devices market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of DC Motor Control Devices market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on DC Motor Control Devices market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the DC Motor Control Devices market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in DC Motor Control Devices market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

