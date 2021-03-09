Dark Fiber Market worth USD 8.7 Billion by 2026 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

Latest research report on “Dark Fiber Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The dark fiber market size is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026. This report spread across 187 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 122 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

AT&T Intellectual Property (US)

Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK)

Comcast Corporation (US)

Consolidated Communications (US)

GTT Communications Inc. (US)

CenturyLink Inc. (US)

NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

Windstream Communications (US)

Zayo Group LLC (US)

“Single mode fiber segment held the major share of dark fiber market”

Based on type, the single mode fiber segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the dark fiber market compared to the multimode fiber segment in 2021, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant market position during the forecast period.

“Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026”

Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry is projected to lead the dark fiber market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of cloud storage and increasing technological developments in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.

“Based on region, North America held the major share of dark fiber market.”

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall dark fiber market in 2021. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading dark fiber ecosystem players, such as AT&T Intellectual Property, GTT Communications, Inc., and Consolidated Communications, in the region.

1 Introduction

2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

2.1 Product Portfolios

2.2 Regional Focus

2.3 Service Footprint

2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

4 Market Share Analysis: Dark Fiber Market, 2020

5 Market Evaluation Quadrant

5.1 Star

5.2 Pervasive

5.3 Emerging Leaders

5.4 Participants

5.5 Company Footprint

6 Start-Up/ Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

7 Competitive Situations And Trends

7.1 Product & Service Launches And Developments

7.2 Deals

7.3 Others

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dark fiber market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

