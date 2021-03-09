Dairy Protein Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Dairy protein are nutritional ingredients used in the preparation of a range of food products. They have many functionalities and bioactivities which are helpful in the processing of food products. The global dairy protein market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $14.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Dairy protein such as whey protein, casein, and milk protein work as gelling agents, thickening agents, carrier, foaming agents, and texture modifiers in the preparation of a wide range of food products. They are also widely used in various applications across industries including animal feed, personal care, nutrition, and textiles. Food & beverages ingredient manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance taste, characteristics, or nutritional value of dairy protein.

Protein are considered as the building blocks of bones, skin, muscles, and blood. The human body requires protein to produce hormones, enzymes, and other body chemicals. Presently, protein supplements are used on a large scale due to rise in healthcare awareness among people and increase in obesity concerns. Owing to increasing health care awareness, consumers are shifting their focus toward nutritional and healthy diets and increasing their protein consumption to get extra nutrients from protein supplements prepared using dairy protein, which, in turn, fuels the growth of dairy protein. Whey and casein protein are most preferred sources in protein supplements among consumers, which is likely to drive the demand for dairy protein market. Rapid urbanization and rising number of middle-class families have led to changing lifestyle of consumers. The middle-income groups are more affluent and can spend more on nutritional needs of their children. This is likely to increase the adoption of infant formula globally, which is likely to drive the market for dairy protein which is one of the major ingredients of infant formula.

The dairy protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and region. By type, it is categorized into casein & derivatives, whey protein, and milk protein concentrate. By application, it is divided into food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. By form, it is bifurcated into solid and liquid. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players profiled in this report include Kerry Inc, Arla Foods Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group (Fonterra), Groupe Lactalis, Cabot Creamery, Royal Frieslandcampina, Dana Dairy Group, Schreiber Foods, and Saputo.

