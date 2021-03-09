Cyber Insurance Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Cyber insurance provides coverage against internet-based risks for businesses and individuals. It typically includes losses from network security breaches, loss of privacy, indemnification from lawsuits related to data breaches, and others. In addition, cyber insurance covers business’ liability for a data breach involving sensitive customer information, such as account numbers, social security numbers, credit card numbers, and others. Cyber-attacks have an adverse impact on businesses such as declining customer base, disruption of business, regulatory fines, legal penalties & attorney fees, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage. These attacks have escalated in terms of intensity and frequency, posing a threat to individuals, organizations, and countries, which have been driving the adoption of cyber insurance solutions.

Increased awareness about business interruption (BI) cyber risks andrise in number of mandatory legislations for data security in different end-users, such as banking, healthcare, and others, are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition, growing adoption of cyber insurance products due to rising implications of cyber-attacks on public safety, economic prosperity, and government security has led to significant growth for the cyber insurance market in the recent years. However, lack of standardized policies and changes in perils are projected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, cyber insurance has an immense potential as it is largely an untapped market in the developing economies.Growing number of cyber-attacks in Asian countries such as China and India have led to adoption of cyber liability insurance products among various organizations, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the cyber insurance market during the forecast period.

The cyber insurance market is segmented on the basis of company size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of company size, it is categorized into small and medium-sized companies and large companies. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, government & public sector, and others (utilities, energy, construction, and transportation). Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global cyber insurance market analysis are Allianz, American International Group, Inc., Aon plc, AXA, Berkshire Hathway Inc., Lloyd’s of London Ltd., Lockton Companies, Inc., Munich Re, The Chubb Corporation, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

