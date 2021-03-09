CRISPR Gene Editing Market Will Hit Big Revenues of $10,825.1 million by 2028 in World with Abcam, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., GeneScript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group PLC

CRISPR edits genes by precisely cutting DNA and then letting natural DNA repair processes to take over. The system consists of two parts: the Cas9 enzyme and a guide RNA. Rapidly translating a revolutionary technology into transformative therapies. CRISPR is a highly precise gene editing tool that is changing cancer research and treatment. Ever since scientists realized that changes in DNA cause cancer, they have been searching for an easy way to correct those changes by manipulating DNA.

The potential of CRISPR gene editing to alter the human genome and modify the disease conditions is incredible but exists with ethical and social concerns. The global CRISPR gene editing market was valued at $846.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $10,825.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of +26% during the forecast.

Abcam, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., GeneScript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Origene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences LLC, ToolGen, Inc., Takara Bio

Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market By Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Autoimmune/Inflammatory

CRISPR Gene Editing Market Application:

Genome Engineering

Disease Models

Functional Genomics

Others

CRISPR Gene Editing Market End-Users:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations and Others

Geographical Regions for CRISPR Gene Editing Market: Geographically, North America is largest market for CRISPR Gene Editing Market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth in forecast period. Rising R&D funding for development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, low material costs, and growing expertise and academic excellence in emerging APAC countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

