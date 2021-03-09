Control Valves Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027
Global control valves market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in the infrastructure project in developing countries, Rise of automation in the process industry and Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves
Control valves are the devices which allow the passage of fluids (liquids and gases). Control valve act as a passage which open and closes when fluid flows through it. Control valves are mainly use in process industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, waste water treatment etc. in order to control the process by maintaining the flow of fluid. In the market, latest control valves are also available which are automated and sensor based for swift operations.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in demand from water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas industry, power industry and pharmaceutical industry would act as a catalyst
- Adoption of smart valves and automation in industries have enhanced the market
- Increase in the power generation plants including nuclear plants across the globe may boost the market
- Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves has driven the market
Market Restraints:
- Stringent regulations by the government for the use of valves in end user industries such as U.S. have limited the use of spring diaphragm actuators for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. This may restrict the market growth.
- Huge initial investment would hinder the growth
- High failure rate of valves can restrict the market of control valve
Segmentation: Global Control Valves Market
By Design
- Globe Valve
- Ball Valve
- Butterfly Valve
- Angle Valve
- Diaphragm Valve
- Other Designs
By Type
- Hydraulic Valve
- Pneumatic Valve
- Manual Valve
- Solenoid Valve
- Other Types
By Component
- Valve Body
- Actuators
- Others
By Valve Size
- Up to 1”
- 1” to 6”
- 6” to 25”
- 25” to 50”
- 50” and Larger
By Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & Power
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Construction
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
- Textiles
- Glass
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2018, Finland’s Metso announced to acquire Rotex’s valve automation division. The acquisition of Rotex valve division would help Metso to enter in Indian market of valves and would assist its expansion in customer segments outside North America.
- In January 2017, Clarke Industrial Engineering made a licensing agreement with Curtiss-Wright Corporation to share shutter valve technology exclusively with Curtiss-Wright. The agreement would help to develop worldwide market of shutter valve technology for naval defense market.
Competitive Analysis
Global control valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global control valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working global control valves market are Curtiss-Wright, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval, IMI plc, Neway Valves., Velan Inc., Samson Controls Inc., Pentair plc., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, SpiraxSarco Limited, Valvitalia SpA, SchlumbergerLimited, Eaton, Honeywell, Baker Hughes and others
Major Highlights of Control Valves market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Control Valves market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Control Valves market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Control Valves market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
