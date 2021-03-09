Consumer Network Attached Storage Market by Type, Application, Element – Global Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Consumer Network Attached Storage industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Consumer Network Attached Storage Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global consumer network attached storage market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Increasing demand of centralized and micro-mobile data centres and rising need of video surveillance systems are the factor for the growth of this market.

NAS is a storage device which is usually connected to a network so that multiple users and other clients can access data from a centralised location. Consumer network attached system storage is those NAS which are mainly used in home theatre systems and other home area networks. They work same as the NAS but in this the end points are either home devices or personal devices. These consumer network attached also has the ability to handle storage for internet downloads.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of hybrid storage arrays will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence of online education will also propel growth of this market

Increasing usage of unified storage systems is also contributing as a factor accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing cloud storage offerings will restrain the market growth

Volatility in the currency rate which is affecting the revenue of the companies; also restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market

By Design

Rackmount

Standalone

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6-Bays

By End- User

Residential

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Western Digital announced the launch of their 2-bay product, EX2. This new 2-bay My Cloud EX2 system will help the market professional to back the whole data at a centralized location. Integrated file server, backup server, P2P download server and FTP server are some of the other application offered by this new model

In July 2016, Seagate Technology plc announced the launch of their Seagate NAS HDD 8TB which has the highest capacity drive for Network-Attached Storage, RAID and server storage. The main aim of the launch is to provide the professional huge capacity so that they can easily store manage their data

Competitive Analysis

Global consumer network attached storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer network attached storage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, NETGEAR, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., ioSafe Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, Dell, Sunstar Company, Inc., Nasuni Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Boston IT Solutions (India) Private Limited, Kintronics, D-Link Corporation, NEC Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Zyxel Communications Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Drobo, Inc, IBM Corporation, NetApp and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Consumer Network Attached Storage report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Consumer Network Attached Storage market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Consumer Network Attached Storage market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Network Attached Storage market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Consumer Network Attached Storage market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Consumer Network Attached Storage market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

