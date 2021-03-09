Connected Car Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global connected car market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand for smartphone connectivity, growing government regulations and increasing concerns about safety. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Cars which are equipped with wireless systems and connected with the internet facilities are categorized as a connected car. The connectivity of car and internet provides information regarding the status of traffic, collisions and other safety alerts. For the safety purpose, the car is connected with dedicated short-range sensors which eliminate the risk of accidents and increases safety. The market would be driven by decrease in the cost and improvisation in safety.
Market Drivers:
- To reduce the dependency on fossil fuels such as motor spirit would enhance the market
- Change in government regulations and norms might accelerate the growth
- Increase in the safety concerns act as a catalyst to market growth
- Advancement in technology such as connectivity solutions by service providers and car manufacturers is driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Limitation in network coverage can restricts the market growth
- Increase in cyber threat can act as a hindrance for the market growth
- Lack of well-built of infrastructure particularly in developing countries may hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Connected Car Market
By Service
- Connected Services
- Safety and Security
- Autonomous Driving
By Network
- Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)
- Cellular
By Transponder
- On-Board Unit (OBU)
- Roadside Unit (RSU)
By Form
- Embedded
- Tethered
- Integrated
By Hardware
- Smart Antenna
- Display
- Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
- Sensors
By End Market
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
By Technology
- 2G
- 3G
- 4G/LTE
By Application
- Navigation
- Infotainment
- Telematics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2019, Lear Corporation, which is leader in global automotive technology, announced to acquire Xevo. This acquisition aims to bring together Xevo’s leading e-commerce vehicle platform technology with Lear’s expertise in electronic systems. Lear Corporation focuses to broaden its connectivity portfolio. The acquisition would result in enhancement in Lear Corporation’s software, services and strengthen its position in connectivity market
- In March 2017, Mobileye had been acquired by the Intel. The aim of the acquisition is to develop technology which would plot the path and help in making real time driving decisions. With the acquisition, Intel would improve the autonomous driving with improved cloud-to-car solutions. The acquisition would help Intel in improving of virtual driving, development tool chains and hardware
Competitive Analysis
Global connected car market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected car market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working global connected car market are Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., WirelessCar, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Verizon, Intel Corporation and others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Connected Car report.
Major Highlights of Connected Car market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Car market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Car market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Car market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
