Connected Car Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Connected Car Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Connected Car industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Connected Car Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global connected car market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand for smartphone connectivity, growing government regulations and increasing concerns about safety. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Cars which are equipped with wireless systems and connected with the internet facilities are categorized as a connected car. The connectivity of car and internet provides information regarding the status of traffic, collisions and other safety alerts. For the safety purpose, the car is connected with dedicated short-range sensors which eliminate the risk of accidents and increases safety. The market would be driven by decrease in the cost and improvisation in safety.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-connected-car-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

To reduce the dependency on fossil fuels such as motor spirit would enhance the market

Change in government regulations and norms might accelerate the growth

Increase in the safety concerns act as a catalyst to market growth

Advancement in technology such as connectivity solutions by service providers and car manufacturers is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitation in network coverage can restricts the market growth

Increase in cyber threat can act as a hindrance for the market growth

Lack of well-built of infrastructure particularly in developing countries may hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Connected Car Market

By Service

Connected Services

Safety and Security

Autonomous Driving

By Network

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular

By Transponder

On-Board Unit (OBU)

Roadside Unit (RSU)

By Form

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Hardware

Smart Antenna

Display

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Sensors

By End Market

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Technology

2G

3G

4G/LTE

By Application

Navigation

Infotainment

Telematics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, Lear Corporation, which is leader in global automotive technology, announced to acquire Xevo. This acquisition aims to bring together Xevo’s leading e-commerce vehicle platform technology with Lear’s expertise in electronic systems. Lear Corporation focuses to broaden its connectivity portfolio. The acquisition would result in enhancement in Lear Corporation’s software, services and strengthen its position in connectivity market

In March 2017, Mobileye had been acquired by the Intel. The aim of the acquisition is to develop technology which would plot the path and help in making real time driving decisions. With the acquisition, Intel would improve the autonomous driving with improved cloud-to-car solutions. The acquisition would help Intel in improving of virtual driving, development tool chains and hardware

Competitive Analysis

Global connected car market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected car market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-connected-car-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global connected car market are Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., WirelessCar, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Verizon, Intel Corporation and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Connected Car report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Connected Car market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Connected Car market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Car market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Car market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Car market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-connected-car-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]