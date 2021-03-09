Connected Agriculture Market registering a Huge CAGR of 18.7% During forecast period 2026

Connected agriculture is an advanced farming solution which resolves many issues with the help of advanced technology such as mobile technology, sensors, satellite imagery, GPS and big data analytics. Giant players are making farming smart by investing in cloud-based software in order to analyse various variables including sunlight, climate, nitrogen, soil moisture and pests. Latest technologies and developments would enhance the growth of connected agriculture.

Global Connected Agriculture Market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2026.

Connected Agriculture industry report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The global report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming a large scale Connected Agriculture report.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Connected Agriculture market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-connected-agriculture-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the Connected Agriculture market report are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Microsoft, Nvidia Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, IBM, Autoliv Inc., PlayfulVision, Wikitude GmbH, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, General Electric, VideoIQ, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Cognex , Basler, OMRON, KEYENCE Corporation, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, BASF acquired the Bayer. BASF strategize to complement own crop protection, digital and biotech activities, entrance into the seed market and nematicide seed treatments. The acquisition would help BASF to transform their agriculture business and strengthen position in agriculture market while creating new opportunities for growth

In September 2016, Bayer acquired Monsanto for USD 128 per share. With the acquisition, Bayer aimed to strengthen their agricultural division and reinforcement of their life science portfolio

Market Drivers:

An increase in the farm yield and reduced dependency on labour is enhancing its market growth

Initiatives taken by the government to improve the agriculture sector would boost the market

Advancement in technology drives the market growth

Increase in unpredictability of weather acts as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Least knowledge among farmers regarding connected agriculture is restraining the market growth

Limited availability of arable land is hampering the market growth

High cost of deployment is hindering the market growth

Segmentation : Global Connected Agriculture Market

By Component

Solution

Network Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

Analytics

Network and Application Security

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Platforms

Device Management

Application Enablement

Connectivity Management

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

By Application

Pre-Production Planning and Management

Field Mapping

Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Farm Labour Management

Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance

In-Production Planning and Management

Water and Irrigation Management

Breeding and Feed Management

Crop Scouting

Production Monitoring and Maintenance

Animal Tracking and Navigation

Agri-Finance and Insurance Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

Processing

Inventory Management

Transportation

Quality Assurance and Control

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-connected-agriculture-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Country Level Analysis

The Connected Agriculture market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Connected Agriculture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Connected Agriculture market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Connected Agriculture market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Connected Agriculture Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Agriculture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Agriculture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Agriculture market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-connected-agriculture-market?utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

COVID-19 Impact on Connected Agriculture Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-connected-agriculture-market?utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-connected-agriculture-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]