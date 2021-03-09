Connected Agriculture Market registering a Huge CAGR of 18.7% During forecast period 2026
Connected Agriculture Market Segmented By Component, By Application, By Geography,
Connected agriculture is an advanced farming solution which resolves many issues with the help of advanced technology such as mobile technology, sensors, satellite imagery, GPS and big data analytics. Giant players are making farming smart by investing in cloud-based software in order to analyse various variables including sunlight, climate, nitrogen, soil moisture and pests. Latest technologies and developments would enhance the growth of connected agriculture.
Global Connected Agriculture Market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2026.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the Connected Agriculture market report are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Microsoft, Nvidia Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, IBM, Autoliv Inc., PlayfulVision, Wikitude GmbH, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, General Electric, VideoIQ, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Cognex , Basler, OMRON, KEYENCE Corporation, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, BASF acquired the Bayer. BASF strategize to complement own crop protection, digital and biotech activities, entrance into the seed market and nematicide seed treatments. The acquisition would help BASF to transform their agriculture business and strengthen position in agriculture market while creating new opportunities for growth
- In September 2016, Bayer acquired Monsanto for USD 128 per share. With the acquisition, Bayer aimed to strengthen their agricultural division and reinforcement of their life science portfolio
Market Drivers:
- An increase in the farm yield and reduced dependency on labour is enhancing its market growth
- Initiatives taken by the government to improve the agriculture sector would boost the market
- Advancement in technology drives the market growth
- Increase in unpredictability of weather acts as a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- Least knowledge among farmers regarding connected agriculture is restraining the market growth
- Limited availability of arable land is hampering the market growth
- High cost of deployment is hindering the market growth
Segmentation : Global Connected Agriculture Market
By Component
Solution
Network Management
Remote Monitoring
Network Bandwidth Management
Analytics
Network and Application Security
Agriculture Asset Management
Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition
Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Smart Water Management
Platforms
Device Management
Application Enablement
Connectivity Management
Services
Consulting
Integration and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
By Application
Pre-Production Planning and Management
Field Mapping
Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring
Weather Tracking and Forecasting
Farm Labour Management
Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance
In-Production Planning and Management
Water and Irrigation Management
Breeding and Feed Management
Crop Scouting
Production Monitoring and Maintenance
Animal Tracking and Navigation
Agri-Finance and Insurance Management
Post-Production Planning and Management
Processing
Inventory Management
Transportation
Quality Assurance and Control
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Connected Agriculture market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Connected Agriculture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Connected Agriculture market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Connected Agriculture market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Connected Agriculture Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Agriculture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Agriculture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Agriculture market.
