Cone Crushers Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Terex Corporation, Metso Corporation, McCloskey International Limited, WESTPRO Machinery Inc

The report titled “Cone Crushers Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The cone crusher market was valued at USD 1,450.3 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,988.8 million by 2027, while registering a CAGR of 5.49% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Cone Crushers Market: –Terex Corporation, Metso Corporation, McCloskey International Limited, WESTPRO Machinery Inc, AstecÊIndustries Inc, SANDVIK AB, Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators LLP, Keestrack NV, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Thyssenkrupp AG, Tesab Engineering Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Metso introduced the Nordberg HP900 series cone crusher for the aggregate and mining market. The crusher was built to increase performance and reduce CAPEX. The crusher also comes with improved kinematics, raised pivot points, and power increase that can lead to a 15% capacity increase. Moreover, a new lubrication system is also included to support the new performance level.

– March 2020 – Telsmith Inc., one of the Astec Industries’ brands, launched the Titan T200 Cone Crusher at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2020 in Las Vegas. This new model of T200 cone is designed to deliver maximum uptime availability while reducing the maintenance cost.

Market Overview:

– Industries that operate crushing equipment are focusing on lowering costs, increasing production, and becoming more energy-efficient, as crushing equipment is the primary reason behind increased energy consumption in these industries. For instance, comminution consumes the most significant part of the energy used in mining operations, of about 30-70%. According to Thermo Fisher, grinding and crushing of ore are energy-intensive and account for about 3-5% of the world’s power usage. Owing to this, various vendors in the market are increasingly offering solutions that are energy efficient and save costs. For example, Metso’s new Lokotrack LT4MX mobile cone crusher is said to provide excellent energy efficiency with the direct v-belt drive.

– New cone crushers that operate with hydraulic hold-down clamping enable industries to crush at higher capacity with increased power than ever before. The automatic control of cone crushers has maximized power draw, along with their throughput, owing to which vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the capacity of their offerings. For example, the Nordberg HP900 series cone crusher from Metso comes with a new lubrication system, improved kinematics, a raised pivot point, and increased power to offer a 15% increase in its capacity. The increased size provides increased production and output in the mining industries, where production capacity and throughput are vital.

Key Market Trends

Mining and Metallurgy is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The metal and mining industry has been recovering from one of its difficult periods in the past decade. The market volatility and the downturns in commodity prices have also created a new trend, where cost-cutting, automation, and operational efficiency have become crucial. This slowdown of the industry has created potential opportunities for significant companies to restructure their offerings and integrate smart practices to provide optimized and sustainable solutions to clients.

– Players in the market are offering equipment that save costs. For example, the Metso MX cone crushers coupled a rotating bowl and piston into one crusher. This patented multi-action technology primarily results in lower operating costs, higher uptime, and more consistent output. These cone crushers are suited for secondary, tertiary, and quaternary crushing stages in hard and soft rock applications. The company also claims that it saves 10% or more in OPEX, compared to traditional cone crushers.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– The construction industry of China is witnessing growth at a rapid pace, and it is expected to add USD 2.1 trillion to the global construction output by 2030. The country’s ‘one belt, one road’ initiative is driving the co-operation and trade with its neighboring countries, thereby attracting massive investments in the construction sector, which is expected to drive the country’s construction equipment. China is also planning to develop 30 logistics hubs in 2020 and 150 in the next five years as part of the significant expansion and transformation of its supply chain industry, which is expected to impact the market in the region positively.

– India is one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the region, and its expenditure is expected to be around USD 13 trillion in the construction industry by 2030. The country’s expanding population is generating a vast demand for housing projects, due to the increase in urbanization and disposable income. The focus on the improvement of infrastructure to boost the economic position is also adding to the market opportunity in the region and creating more growth for the cone crushers market in the country, as they are highly deployed in the country’s construction sector.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Cone Crushers market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Cone Crushers Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

