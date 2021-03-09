Concentrated Photovoltaic Market: Global Analysis of Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Established Markets 2020-2027| Business Competitors- SolAero Technologies, Arzon Solar, LLC, Cool Earth Solar, Morgan Solar

Concentrated Photovoltaic Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Industry report.

Concentrated photovoltaic market size is valued at USD 20.78 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on concentrated photovoltaic market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Concentrated photovoltaic is a type of a photovoltaic technology which is used to produce power from sunlight. In this technology large area of sunlight is focused on a solar cell with the assist of optical devices. Lenses and curved mirrors are used as optical devices that is used to center sunlight on the multi-junction solar cell.

The rising awareness regarding the use of renewable resources for power generation associated with growing demand for grid-connected electricity has highly influenced growth of the concentrated photovoltaic market. In line with this, the declining prices of silicone and development in the designs of the modules are also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the concentrated photovoltaic market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the, rising population, thriving industries in emerging economies and an increase in infrastructure development activities are also positively impacting the growth of the concentrated photovoltaic market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the less land requirement. Beside this, the higher efficiency with low system cost and renewable energy resources are also flourishing the growth of the concentrated photovoltaic market.

However, the high cost of concentrated photovoltaic when compared to solar PV and lack of acceptance of technology may act as key restraint towards concentrated photovoltaic market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, whereas the limited locations with high direct normal irradiation have the potential to challenge the growth of the concentrated photovoltaic market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing number of power purchase agreement among private companies and electricity boards is likely to boost the demand for concentrated photovoltaic for utility application which will further offer a variety of growth opportunities for the concentrated photovoltaic market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the concentrated photovoltaic market report are SolAero Technologies, Arzon Solar, LLC, Cool Earth Solar, Morgan Solar, ARIMA Group, Suncore, Grupo Zytech, Solartron Energy Systems, SOITEC, Green Rhino Energy Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., RayGen Resources Pty Ltd, SmartSolar, Sunfish Solar, RayGen Resources Pty Ltd, SAINT-AUGUSTIN CANADA ELECTRIC INC., and Macsun Solar Energy Technology Co., Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific leads the concentrated photovoltaic market because of the increasing population and rising disposable income among individuals as well as strong presence of emerging economies such as China and India within this particular region. North America is expected to expand at a significant growth of the over the forecast of 2021 to 2028 due to favorable state and federal policies in Canada and U.S. which are chiefly driving demand for this technology within this particular region.

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Scope and Market Size

Concentrated photovoltaic market is segmented on the basis of type, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the concentrated photovoltaic market is segmented into high concentrated photovoltaic (HCPV) and low concentrated photovoltaic (LCPV).

On the basis of product type, the concentrated photovoltaic market is segmented into reflector and refractor.

The application segment for concentrated photovoltaic market is segmented into utility, commercial and others.

Based on regions, the Concentrated Photovoltaic Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

