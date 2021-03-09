Computer Vision Market Application, Key Players Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Nvidia, Mercedes-Benz, IBM and more, Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

The factors driving the growth of the computer vision market are the demand for image and video processing applications from various industry segments, the introduction of artificial intelligence into the business segments and increasing technological developments in the field of advanced safety systems. The factors that hinder the computer vision market are high investment costs and a lack of professional labor force.

Computer Vision Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Computer vision is a branch of software engineering that manages to identify and prepare images to provide person-like performance. It ultimately gives a machine the power of human vision. It makes use of artificial intelligence to differentiate and translate what the image really is about.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the computer vision market report are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Microsoft, Nvidia Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, IBM, Autoliv Inc., PlayfulVision, Wikitude GmbH, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, General Electric, VideoIQ, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Cognex , Basler, OMRON, KEYENCE Corporation, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Computer Vision Market

Based on component, the computer vision market is segmented into hardware, cameras, frame rate, format, standard, sensor, frame grabbers, optics, LED lighting, processors, FPGAS, DSPS, microcontrollers and microprocessors, visual processing units and others.

Based on software, the computer vision market is segmented into traditional software and deep learning software.

Based on product, the computer vision market is segmented into PC based and smart camera based.

Based on vertical, the computer vision market is segmented into industrial and non-industrial. Industrial segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics, glass, metals, wood & paper, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, printing, machinery, solar panel manufacturing and textiles. The non-industrial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, postal & logistics, intelligent transportation systems security & surveillance, agriculture, consumer electronics, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, sports and entertainment and retail.

Country Level Analysis

The Computer Vision market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Computer Vision market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Computer Vision market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Computer Vision market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Computer Vision Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Computer Vision market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Computer Vision market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Computer Vision market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

