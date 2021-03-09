Community Cloud Market amazing demand with leading players Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Sevices LLC, Atos SE, CA Technologies, Cisco, Dell EMC
The global community cloud market to grow from $566.1 million in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2028. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +35% from 2021 to 2028.
A community cloud in computing is a collaborative effort in which infrastructure is shared between several organizations from a specific community with common concerns (security, compliance, jurisdiction, etc.), whether managed internally or by a third-party and hosted internally or externally.
Global Community Cloud Market report conducts the analysis of the whole industry which defines market features, size, and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five power models, segmentation based on product type, application, and region, regional and national breakdown, competitive landscape, market size, trends, and strategies.
Global Community Cloud Market Key Players:-
Akamai Technologies
Amazon Web Sevices LLC
Atos SE
CA Technologies
Cisco
Dell EMC
By Component:
Hardware
Server
Networking
Storage
Software
By Application:
Backup and Recovery
Security and Data Privacy
Storage
Analytics
Others
By End User: Industry
Government
Healthcare
BFSI
Travel and Transport/Logistics
Education
Others
Global Community Cloud Market by Region analysis:-
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o South America
o Middle East and Africa
Why This Report important?
o To understand the structure of the Global Community Cloud Market by identifying its various sub-segments.
o To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Global Community Cloud Market.
o To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.
o To project the consumption of Global Pathogen Reduction submarkets, with respect to key regions.
o To strategically profile the leading key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
o To analyze the Global Community Cloud Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
