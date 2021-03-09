Community Cloud Market amazing demand with leading players Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Sevices LLC, Atos SE, CA Technologies, Cisco, Dell EMC

The global community cloud market to grow from $566.1 million in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2028. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +35% from 2021 to 2028.

A community cloud in computing is a collaborative effort in which infrastructure is shared between several organizations from a specific community with common concerns (security, compliance, jurisdiction, etc.), whether managed internally or by a third-party and hosted internally or externally.

Global Community Cloud Market report conducts the analysis of the whole industry which defines market features, size, and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five power models, segmentation based on product type, application, and region, regional and national breakdown, competitive landscape, market size, trends, and strategies.

Global Community Cloud Market Key Players:-

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Sevices LLC

Atos SE

CA Technologies

Cisco

Dell EMC

By Component:

Hardware

Server

Networking

Storage

Software

By Application:

Backup and Recovery

Security and Data Privacy

Storage

Analytics

Others

By End User: Industry

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel and Transport/Logistics

Education

Others

Global Community Cloud Market by Region analysis:-

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

Why This Report important?

o To understand the structure of the Global Community Cloud Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

o To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Global Community Cloud Market.

o To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.

o To project the consumption of Global Pathogen Reduction submarkets, with respect to key regions.

o To strategically profile the leading key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

o To analyze the Global Community Cloud Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Global Community Cloud Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Chapter1 Introduction

Chapter2 Research Scope

Chapter3 Global Community Cloud Market Segmentation

Chapter4 Research Methodology

Chapter5 Definitions and Assumptions

Chapter6 Executive Summary

Chapter7 Global Community Cloud Market Dynamics

Chapter8 Global Community Cloud Market Key Players

Chapter9 Conclusion

Chapter10 Appendix

