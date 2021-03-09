Colposcopes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global colposcopes market was valued at $470 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $661 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure, used to examine portions of cervix, vagina, and vulva for signs of diseases. It is performed using a colposcope. It is performed when results of cervical cancer screening tests show abnormal changes in the cells of cervix. Different types of colposcopes are available in the market, which are portable, handheld, and stationary, used for different conditions such as cervical cancer, genital warts on cervix, and cervicitis.

The market is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cervical cancer, surge in awareness among people towards early screening of the disease, and increase in demand for colposcopes in developing region are the key factors that fuel the growth of the colposcopes market. Moreover, availability of innovative colposcopes, surge in R&D activities to develop technologically advanced colposcopes, availability of cost-efficient products, and development of healthcare industry with advanced facilities across the globe are other factors that contribute to the growth of the market. However, complications associated with the use of colposcopes are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

The colposcopes market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, it is categorized into portable, handheld, and stationary. Depending on application, it is classified into cervical cancer screening and physical examinations. According to end user, it is classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and clinics. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Portable

– Handheld

– Stationary

By Application

– Cervical cancer screening

– Physical examinations

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Carl Zeiss AG

– Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem)

– Ecleris S.R.L.

– Gynex Corporation

– Karl KapsGmbh& Co. Kg

– Kernel Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

– McKesson Corporation

– Medgyn Products Inc.

– Seiler Instrument & Mfg. Co. Inc.

– The Cooper Companies, Inc. (Wallach Surgical Devices).

– Leica

– Bovie Medical Corporation

– DYSIS Medical