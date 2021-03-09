Collaborative Robot Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Collaborative Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Collaborative Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Collaborative Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Collaborative robot market will grow at a CAGR of 43.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising collaborative robots to benefit businesses of all sizes is an essential factor driving the collaborative robot market.

Collaborative robot is a type of robot which is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. They have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed and separation monitoring, and power & force limiting. There are numerous types of collaborative robots that are used in industries like safety monitored stop is used to stop the functioning of robot when the safety zone violates; hand guiding is used for path teaching and detection of applied forces; speed and separation monitoring is used for operations requiring frequent worker presence, and power & force limiting is used for the direct collaboration with workers. They are being used in multiple verticals, which include supply chain management, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Rising affordability and increased ease of programming of collaborative robots is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising investments for automation in the manufacturing processes, rising higher return on investment (RoI) and lower price of collaborative robots are the and rising demand in the logistics and major factors among others boosting the collaborative robot market. Moreover, rising software packages to provide important value addition to the collaborative robot ecosystem, rising collaborative robots paired with AMRs and AGVs and rising robots-as-a-service model will further create new opportunities for the collaborative robot market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, rising collaborative robots have a different business model than that of traditional industrial robots which acts as the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, and will further challenge the collaborative robot market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This collaborative robot market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on collaborative robot market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Collaborative Robot Market Scope and Market Size

Collaborative robot market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, safety method, payload capacity, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, the collaborative robot market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera-based 3D space monitoring system and safe gripping.

Based on component, the collaborative robot market is segmented into hardware and software.

Based on safety method, the collaborative robot market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop and hand guiding.

Based on payload capacity, the collaborative robot market is segmented into Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg and above 10Kg.

Based on application, the collaborative robot market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others.

The collaborative robot market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into electrical and electronics, furniture and equipment, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, metals and machining, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.

Collaborative Robot Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Collaborative robot market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, solution, component, safety method, payload capacity, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the collaborative robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the collaborative robot market due to rising enormous application of robots in different verticals such as electronics, logistics, and inspection in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in collaborative robot market due to increased efficiency, reduced wastage, and standardize products in this region.

The country section of the collaborative robot market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Collaborative Robot Market Share Analysis

Collaborative robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to collaborative robot market.

The major players covered in collaborative robot market report are ABB, Universal Robots, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics, Inc., MABI ROBOTIC AG, Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq Inc. and OMRON Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Collaborative Robot report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Collaborative Robot market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Collaborative Robot market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Collaborative Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Collaborative Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Collaborative Robot market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

