CNC Machine Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2027

Global CNC machine market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 113.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for reducing the operational costs associated with the operational costs of the end-use manufacturing industries.

(Computer Numerical Control) CNC machines are manufacturing equipment that is equipped with a microprocessor or a computer acting as a controller of that particular machinery. The particular manufacturing instructions are directly inserted in the controlling processor which consists of the different pre-defined programs of manufacturing. The tools equipped with the machinery are lathe, milling, drilling and various others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand for effective machineries from industries that provide high levels of productivity with lower amount of down time

Surge in the availability of IoT technology, as well as machine learning resulting in the various beneficial features associated with the machines is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing demand for equipments and machineries that can handle mass-production at an effective and efficient scale is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the purchasing of these machines as well as the costs associated with their maintenance; this factor is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Investments in the establishment of these machineries result in greater unemployment rate due to the lack of engineers and individuals required to operate these machineries also restricts the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global CNC Machine Market

By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

By Application

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobiles

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

By End-Use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, SCM Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of DMS Diversified Machine Systems, with this acquisition SCM Group will be able to extend their capabilities for CNC machine designing, manufacturing and distribution. Through this acquisition, the company will be able to broaden their product offerings and technologies for CNC machineries and provide their customers with unique solutions as per their requirements

In July 2016, DATRON announced that they had launched their new CNC milling machine branded as “DATRON neo compact CNC milling machine” the machinery is able to provide clean operations with highly successful engineering operations. The machine offers users the capability of creating highly precise prototypes and 3D-metal parts without requiring the need of exiting the office

Competitive Analysis

Global CNC machine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CNC machine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CNC machine market are AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.; Amera-Seiki Corporation; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; SCM Group; General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation; DATRON; FANUC CORPORATION; Haas Automation, Inc – CNC Machine Tools; Hurco Companies, Inc.; Okuma Corporation; Yamazaki Mazak Corporation; Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd.; Ellison Technologies, Inc.; The Lincoln Electric Company; Fagor Automation; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; HEIDENHAIN; Smiths Machine; MAG IAS GmbH; JTEKT Corporation; GF Machining Solutions Management SA; Hyundai WIA among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive CNC Machine report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global CNC Machine market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of CNC Machine market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on CNC Machine market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the CNC Machine market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in CNC Machine market.

