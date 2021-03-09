Cloud Collaboration Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions, IBM Corporation

Cloud Collaboration Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Cloud Collaboration Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Cloud Collaboration market was valued at USD 31.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 66.92 BIllion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.43% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Leading Companies of Cloud Collaboration Market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions, IBM Corporation, Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Jive Software Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., Intralinks Holdings Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Hyperoffice, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Systems and others.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Collaboration Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Microsoft announced a slew of updates for its Teams collaboration and communications platform. Teams is getting new capabilities in the Shifts app, including new triggers and templates, to enable auto- approvals for shift requests.

– April 2020 – TrackingTime announced its new collaboration with Microsoft Teams. It is for team users, freelancers, and the employers and employees of even the largest corporations to track the time spent on any specific project. Besides task and project management, the software includes attendance and team management, timesheets, and client reports. As teams work on projects, the hours are stored to make reports easier than ever to complete.

– March 2020 –Cloud services provider, Volterra, announced its encryption tool to make file sharing via collaborative platforms more secure without using passwords or public-key cryptography. VoltShare encrypts data and files locally to add an extra layer of security to collaboration and cloud storage platforms, including Slack, Teams, and Dropbox.

Key Market Trends:

Unified Communication and Collaboration Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

– Unified communication and solution have been making it easier for workers to stay connected to other employees and for customers and clients to reach them no matter where they are. With the need to make the enterprises more efficient and collaborative, the last few years have seen collaboration solutions rise steadily. These tools have increased the productivity and unlocked innovation by enabling virtual teams to work together across geographies.

– Another trend driving the demand for cloud-based solutions is the enterprises’ desire to incorporate collaboration and communication tools into their business applications and workflow integration.

– Unified communications and solutions, since their launch, have emerged as a cost-effective solution for multiple organizations across various industries, such as healthcare and education. Moreover, the cloud-based delivery of these unified communications offered by companies, such as Mitel Networks Corporation and IBM, shapes the way organizations are managing their communication networks.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.