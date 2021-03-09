Closed System Transfer Devices Market 2021-2027 Upcoming Scope and Challenges || Leading Players are Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Equashield LLC

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Equashield LLC, Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical.

The closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2027 from USD 390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of closed system transfer devices to combat the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling and use of hazardous drugs.

The diaphragm-based devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on technology, the diaphragm-based devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the ease of operation and safety provided by these devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period due to their lower cost.

The membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2020

On the basis of type, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to their ease of operation and the lower risk of contamination associated with double-membrane containment systems. Also, these systems use a double membrane junction between the syringe and the medication vial or container to help isolate medications. This double membrane containment system provides an added layer of protection compared to needleless membranes, which boosts growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the increasing focus of international players on emerging markets is further expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2019

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth of this segment are mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs as compared to oncology centers and clinics, large cancer patient pool, and the increasing need to comply with the regulatory guidelines established by the FDA and NIOSH regarding the safety of healthcare providers.

Prominent players in the global closed system transfer devices industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Equashield LLC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corvida Medical (US), Yukon Medical (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), VICTUS (US), and Caragen Ltd. (Ireland).

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism

Push-to-turn Systems

Color-to-color Alignment Systems

Luer-lock Systems

Click-to-lock Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other End Users

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Recent Developments

In 2018, Equashield LLC. (US) entered into a partnership with Max Care Medical (Saudi Arabia) to distribute its CSTDs in Saudi Arabia as well as the wider Middle East and Africa region.

In 2017, Equashield LLC. (US) launched Equashield Pro, a compounding Robot CSTD.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) acquired Medical Australia Limited to improve the distribution of its infusion therapy consumable products to the healthcare sector in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) signed an agreement with Terumo Corporation (Japan). According to this agreement, Terumo will distribute ICU’s IV therapy and CSTD products in Japan and other countries across Asia.

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) expanded its manufacturing site at Nebraska, US.

