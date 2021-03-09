China Freight and Logistics Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp

The report titled “China Freight and Logistics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The China Freight and Logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355220/china-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global China Freight and Logistics Market: –DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics, XPO Logistics, China Ocean, Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co. Ltd., Jizhong Energy, International Logistics Group Co., Ltd., Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd., S.F. Express and CEVA Logistics

Industry News and Developments:

-In 2018 the 3PL market in China generated a revenue of 203.2 billion US$ and is further expected to grow at a rate of over 10%.

-In 2018 the cross-border e-commerce transactions have increased by 25% share and now amount to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan.

Market Overview:

The factors such as transportation, government’s regulation, warehousing and storage, IT supporting and infrastructure are likely to impact the growth of China Logistics industry. With Asia- Pacific region leading the global logistics market in 2018 with market size of 2425.91 billion euros and China being the biggest contributor in the region, the future prospects for the industry are promising.

Key Market Trends

Largest Logistics Market in the World

As the global economy continues to expand, the global logistics industry will continue to play a critical cross-functional role ensuring smooth transport of goods between industries during the production cycle and delivery of finished goods to consumers. Currently the Logistics market in China is the largest in terms of market size not only in Asia- Pacific region but around the world as well and is likely to grow further. To facilitate this growth trend, China’s government has set clear goals for the future. By massive investments in infrastructure and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims at overcoming “bottleneck logistics,” China is leading the world not just in the logistics market but also in providing other countries with logistic solutions technologies. The initiatives like Made in China and Created in China are revamping the Chinese global reputation in terms of quality and service. In 2018, the exports increased by 25% to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan. Also 6,300 trains traveled between China and Europe via China Railway Express, marking a 72% increase over 2017. These initiatives show China’s strong ambition to remain the leaders in the global logistics market.

Booming E-commerce Industry uplifting the Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market in China

One major trend in the Chinese market is increase in overseas shopping. The preference for overseas shopping is increasing in China due to the increased internet penetration. Consumers have access to various communication devices and payment methods and have become familiar with the mechanics and benefits of shopping online. In addition, the Internet has raised awareness of new online shopping destinations across the globe. Online shopping user base and the total amount of online shopping are showing strong growth momentum in China.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global China Freight and Logistics market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

China Freight and Logistics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355220/china-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of China Freight and Logistics Industry:

China Freight and Logistics Market Sales Overview.

China Freight and Logistics Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

China Freight and Logistics Market Sales Analysis by Region.

China Freight and Logistics Market Sales Analysis by Type.

China Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Application.

China Freight and Logistics Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global China Freight and Logistics market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global China Freight and Logistics market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global China Freight and Logistics market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global China Freight and Logistics market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global China Freight and Logistics market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]