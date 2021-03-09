Chicken Flavor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Chicken-based food flavors are commonly used to improve the taste of food products. Chicken flavor additives mainly include natural and synthesized flavors. Perishable foods after processing and preserving tend to lose their flavor over time, which creates the need to use flavoring substances to help maintain the flavor. The food industry requires flavors for different purposes such as new product development, add new product line, and change the taste of existing product. High demand for new flavors from the food industry and continuous innovation drive the global chicken flavor market. In addition, increase in requirement from the fast food industry is expected to provide growth opportunities in the chicken flavor market during the forecast period.

Rise in concern among consumers about the long-term health effects of artificial ingredients and additives in food products increasethe demand for natural and healthy ingredients in food products, which majorly drives the flavors demand. Other major drivers in the market include increase in demand for processed food with growth in disposable incomes, rise in the demand for unique flavors in various food applications, and surge in popularity of exotic chicken flavors. Apart from this, food flavor manufacturers have been adopting new technologies to produce better varieties of natural and artificial flavors to increase their stability and suitability. For instance, producing liquid based chicken flavors is a complicated task as the original taste and flavor is reduced during the extraction process, which makes it difficult to retain the original flavor. Therefore, to retain its flavor, manufacturers are inventing and adopting advanced technologies such as solid-liquid extraction (SLE), supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, supercritical fluid extraction, and others.

Thus, technological advancements help develop innovative flavors to cater to the change in customer taste requirements, which contributes to the growth of the chicken flavor market. However, chemicals utilized to make these food flavors are sourced from petroleum and other volatile chemicals, which have adverse effects on human health. Thus, consumers avoid consumption of food products that contain artificial additives or flavors. This fact indirectly affects the growth of the chicken flavor market. In addition, various governments have imposed stringent regulations on the chemicals used for manufacturing food products, which is a restraining factor for this market. Growth in consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods, bakery and confectionery items, savory and snacks, and fast food itemsin the developed and emerging markets has fueled the demand for various food flavors. The emerging Asian and Latin American markets are expected to exhibit great potential for the chicken flavor market.

The global chicken flavor market is segmented on the basis of form, end user, and region. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into liquid and powder. By end user, it is segmented into B2B and B2C. Based on region, it is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players analyzed in this market areKerry Group plc,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Sensient Technologies Corporation,Cargill, BASF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise,Givaudan,Innova, and Trailtopia Adventure Food.

