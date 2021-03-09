Cambodia Freight and Logistics Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Cambodia Freight and Logistics market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Cambodia Freight and Logistics market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cambodia Freight and Logistics investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Cambodia Freight and Logistics Market

DB Schenker, UPS, DHL, CEVA Logistics, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Naniwa Transport, Sinotrans, Bright Star Logistics Service Providers, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd., FedEx, and VTS (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, among others.

The Cambodia freight and logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecasted period.

Market Overview:

Cambodia currently has four drivers of growth: agriculture, tourism, manufacturing (mainly garments for export), and commercial and residential construction. Expansion and diversification of Cambodia’s drivers of growth, especially agriculture, are important development objectives for the government. Efficient transport is critical for the growth of those sectors. The agriculture sector relies on-road and maritime on transport for exports, the tourism sector relies on international air carriers and road transport, manufacturing relies on road and water transport to deliver the materials needed and to export finished products, and the construction sector relies on water and road transport to deliver materials. So, to maintain economic growth the transportation sector needs to be developed and maintained.

Market Insights:

Logistics System Improvement Master Plan Government Initiative

Located in South-East Asia, Cambodia is one of the fastest developing countries in Asia, with an average GDP growth rate of around 7% over the past decade. The economic boom, combined with a growing population, has resulted in increased pressure on the country’s transport infrastructure. To facilitate the development of transport infrastructure, the Government of Cambodia and development partners prepared a Logistics System Improvement Master Plan in 2018 to improve the logistics system and implement priority projects identified for realizing sustainable economic growth. The transport sector plays an important role in Cambodia’s national strategic goals of promoting growth, employment, equity, and efficiency. The government aims to enhance transport connectivity and build vibrant logistics systems to enhance the competitiveness and diversification of the economy. The Industrial Development Policy, 2015-2025 requires the improvement of the transport network, especially along the industrial corridor. The government has also assigned a total of US$ 910.40 million for transport infrastructure in their annual National Budget from 2014 till 2018 to further the initiatives.

Improved Logistics Performance Index Ranking

Logistics is the management of the flow of raw materials and finished goods through a transport network. The process involves a chain of defined events, activities, and infrastructure, which together determine a country’s logistics performance in terms of cost, quality, and ultimately its competitiveness. The ranking of Cambodia’s logistics sector in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index improved from 129th place in 2010 to 73rd in 2016 but dropped to 98th in 2018. Cambodia’s performance rating lags behind that of neighboring countries because of a lack of customs, infrastructure, logistics competence, and tracking and tracing. Considering that transport volumes have increased over the last 2 decades and are expected to increase further, the existing physical infrastructure is of insufficient capacity and quality.

Regions are covered By Cambodia Freight and Logistics Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

