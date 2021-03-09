Building Management System Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.
Building Management Systems (BMS) are software-based building control systems that track and control the building’s mechanical and electrical devices including fire system, security system, lighting, power system, and ventilation. Management systems for building are composed of software and hardware. The tendency of these systems is surging preference for eco-friendly, energy efficient, and demand for automation for security system in buildings.
Market Drivers:
- Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth
- Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow
- Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth
- Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of skilled professionals, hinders the market growth
- High initial and installation costs, hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global Building Management System Market
By Software
- Facility Management
- Lighting Control
- HVAC Control
- Security Management
- Video Surveillance
- Access Control
- Energy Management
- Emergency Management
- Infrastructure Management
By Service Type
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Office Buildings
- Retail and Public Buildings
- Educational Institutes
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
- Airports and Railways
- Others
- Industrial
Component
- Hardware
- Software
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In May 2018, Honeywell International Inc. had launched IQ Vision. It is a building energy management system which enables the building owners to optimize and manage the usage of energy. It has integrated various tools on a platform such as smart devices, internet protocols and trend controllers. This launch will enable the building owners to effectively control the building system.
- In November 2017, Johnson Controls had launched BCPro which is an advanced Building Automation System designed for commercial buildings. The tools enable the easy and fast setup which helps in the reduction of configuration time. BCPro provides vivid function such as illumination, customization and editing for the easy access for viewing of data. The launch had improved system software and controllers communication processes to ensure the reliability and stability.
Competitive Analysis
Global building management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of building management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.
Major Highlights of Building Management System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Building Management System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Building Management System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Building Management System market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
