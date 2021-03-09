Building Management System Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Building Management System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Building Management System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Building Management System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.

Building Management Systems (BMS) are software-based building control systems that track and control the building’s mechanical and electrical devices including fire system, security system, lighting, power system, and ventilation. Management systems for building are composed of software and hardware. The tendency of these systems is surging preference for eco-friendly, energy efficient, and demand for automation for security system in buildings.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, hinders the market growth

High initial and installation costs, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Building Management System Market

By Software

Facility Management Lighting Control HVAC Control

Security Management Video Surveillance Access Control

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

By Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial Office Buildings Retail and Public Buildings Educational Institutes Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Airports and Railways Others

Industrial

Component

Hardware

Software

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In May 2018, Honeywell International Inc. had launched IQ Vision. It is a building energy management system which enables the building owners to optimize and manage the usage of energy. It has integrated various tools on a platform such as smart devices, internet protocols and trend controllers. This launch will enable the building owners to effectively control the building system.

In November 2017, Johnson Controls had launched BCPro which is an advanced Building Automation System designed for commercial buildings. The tools enable the easy and fast setup which helps in the reduction of configuration time. BCPro provides vivid function such as illumination, customization and editing for the easy access for viewing of data. The launch had improved system software and controllers communication processes to ensure the reliability and stability.

Competitive Analysis

Global building management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of building management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Building Management System report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Building Management System market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Building Management System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Building Management System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Building Management System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Building Management System market.

