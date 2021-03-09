Bronchodilators Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global bronchodilators market was valued at $27,580.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $41,487.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Bronchodilators are drugs that relax muscles that tighten around the airways. These drugs open airways and allow more air to move in and out of lungs. They are also used to reduce mucus from lungs. Patients suffering from respiratory disorders consume these drugs through the help of nebulizers or inhalers. In addition, inhaler bronchodilators have effects on mucociliary clearance as well. Bronchodilators are used in the treatment of obstructive lung diseases by relaxing the lung muscles and widening the airways (bronchi). They are used in the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

Surge in prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe is the major factor driving the bronchodilators market growth. Other factors such as rise in incidence of respiratory diseases due to cigarette smoking also boost the market growth. In addition, rise in disposable income, geriatric population, and increase in awareness for healthcare among people are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, side effects associated with bronchodilators and government regulations related to the safety & efficacy of these drugs are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing R&D activities related to bronchodilators are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug type, route of administration, and region. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. By drug type, it is classified into sympathomimetics, anticholinergics, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, and combination drugs. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized into oral, injection, and inhaler. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vectura Group plc., and Abbott Laboratories are provided in this report.

By Indication

– Asthma

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

– Others

By Drug Type

– Sympathomimetics

– Anticholinergics

– Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor

– Combination Drugs

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Injection

– Inhaler

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– GlaxoSmithKline

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– AstraZeneca plc

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

– Vectura Group plc.

– Abbott Laboratories