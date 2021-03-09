Booming Growth in Smart Water Purifier Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global smart water purifier market was estimated to be US$ 2,540.43 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10,705.23 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which has been further bifurcated into countries.

A smart water purifier relies on a methodology of removing undesirable chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from water. The water purification process is focused on reducing calcium and magnesium that causes hardness along with stripping the water of any unpleasant odor and chlorine that it might carry. A smart water purifier aids in removing heavy metals as well as toxic chemicals dissolved in water, such as lead, mercury, pesticides, fluorides, and chlorides. Smart Water Purifier Market participants in this space are aiming to offer advanced water purifiers systems that comprise of reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) filtration technologies as compared to traditional or ordinary RO+UV water purifiers that did not allow water to pass through the RO membrane. Moreover, technological advancements in water filtration process is pushing market participants to implement modern purification processes to remove bacteria, viruses, and cysts from the water. For instance, A.O. Smith an American manufacturer of residential as well as commercial water heaters and boilers uses a 7-stage purification process for better purification. The 7-stage purification process involves pre-filtration, sediment filtration, pre-carbon filtration, side stream RO membrane, mineralization, activated post-carbon, and silver charged membrane technology (SCMT) in order to remove impurities, heavy metals, and other toxic chemicals. Growing concerns pertaining to environment protection is leading market participants to introduce environment-friendly water conditioners, which is amongst the key factors presumed to propel the smart water purifier market. For instance, WaterTech offers SALTFREEMAX water conditioner that efficiently conditions the hardness of salty water. Similarly, Superior Manufacturing Corporation offers a magnetic water conditioner that not only aims to purify drinking water but also assists in improving water pressure throughout the residential as well as commercial applications. Thus, constant developments made by Smart Water Purifier Market participants to improve the efficiency of water conditioners present in smart water purifier is projected to propel the market during the forecast period.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of smart water purifier market as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the prominent market players. Some of the key market participants in the smart water purifier market are 3M, A.O. Smith Corporation, aquapot.in, BRITA INDIA LTD., Coway USA Inc., Eureka Forbes, KENT RO Systems Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Membrane Solutions, LLC, Mittemitte Gmbh, OCEO, Virgin Pure, and Xiaomi Corporation. These players are rapidly aiming to expand their presence in the developing nations across the globe with an aim to increase their global positioning along with strengthening their distribution channel. For instance, in 2019, A. O. Smith India, maker of premium water purifiers expanded its presence across 46 cities in India. Similarly, in 2019, BRITA commenced its Indian operations with the launch of a new range of water purifiers, MyPure Max, in Bangalore, India. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, and product offerings, amongst others.

