Booming Growth in Precision Medicine Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Global precision medicine market was valued at US$ 1221.93 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6643.36 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period. Precision medicine is grounded on a unique perception that two people with the similar disease is not essential to respond similarly to that specific disease. However, it depends on the environment surrounding the patient’s genes and symptoms and their influence. It also depends on the ability of patients to adapt to that particular disease, which helps the doctors and researchers to coordinate the care they need. Precision medicine usually involves the use of system biology to determine the cause for molecular-level disease in an individual patient followed by the use of standardized drugs to cope with the condition of individual patients. Precision medicine provides other advantages, such as effective diagnosis personalized to patient needs and disease type. In fact, precision medicine can minimize treatment costs and help in lowering the routine drug administration. All these factors are expected to drive growth of the global precision medicine market. Precision medicine is a developing approach for treatment of diseases and prevention that takes into consideration individual differences in genes and lifestyle. “This approach will help doctors and researchers to forecast more accurately regarding which treatment and prevention approaches to be taken for a particular disease and different classes of people. It is intact with static approach, in which disease diagnosis and tactics are taken for person, with less contemplation for the alterations arises amongst people.

The primary participants engaged in precision medicine market include Novartis, Qiagen, Biocrates Life Sciences, Pfizer, Eagle Genomics, Tepnel Pharma Services, Intomics, NanoString Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Teva Pharmaceutical and Roche amongst others. The players follow strategic initiatives such as innovotaion, product development, expansion, and acquisition to strengthen their market position.

