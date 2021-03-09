Booming Growth in Pharmaceutical Asset Management Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Pharmaceutical asset management software market was valued at US$ 380.72 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1153.51 Mn by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical asset management softwares are designed to attain operational excellence by managing the overall operations which includes monitoring, maintenance and device management amongst others. Pharmaceutical companies are using this software to manage their operatioans across their manufacturing capacities and increase overall operational efficiency. Companies provides features like asset analytics, advanced analytical instrument management system (AMADAS), mobile field device management which helps the client to get the real time data of the plant over a dashboard and analyze the operations and improve the overall efficiency of the plant. In the pharmaceutical industry, this solution help to analyze and predict the operation and maintenance of the components to improve efficiency and quality of the product manufactured. Most of the these software types provide an extensive security features to safe guard all the company’s data such as electronic signatures, past data etc. Another benefit these softwares provide is the tracking facilities with the audit trail for all the labelling and artwork packaging.

Major players operating in the pharmaceutical asset management software market are ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd, Aspen Technology, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Flowserve Corporation, Perigord Life Science Artwork Solutions, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc and other market participants.

