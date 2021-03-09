Booming Growth in Mobile Robots In Logistics Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global mobile robots in logistics market was valued at US$ 3,321.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18,965.6 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.04% over the forecast period.

A new generation of autonomous mobile robots is helping companies to deal with major labour challenges posed by the rapid expansion and demand from the industries. Shortage in labour and boom in the eCommerce sector coupled with increasing customer demand for cheaper and faster delivery is posing an opportunity for global mobile robots in logistics market. The mobile robots used in logistics eliminates the human need in the warehousing process by supporting multiple applications, including automated data collections and material transport systems. The automation saves a considerable amount of time by eliminating manual interference and providing accurate tracking that helps in improving overall process management. Technology plays a vital role in increasing the efficiency of an organization. Moreover, the adoption of automation in the logistics industry continues to flourish manufacturing environments, with an aim to match up with the industry 4.0 revolution. For instance, InVia Robotics, an automated solution provider offers autonomous mobile robots for logistics operations by utilizing AI and vision algorithms that help in adopting the existing warehouse environment through robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) software, which enables in optimizing warehouse operations without disrupting the supply chain ecosystem. The adoption of mobile robots in warehouses reduces costs and improves throughput, efficiency, and productivity while working alongside people. In addition, the growing demand for mobile robots for logistics support across various commercial and industrial applications including manufacturing and construction for loading and unloading goods is driving the mobile robots in logistics market.

This market research report on the Mobile Robots In Logistics Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years.

The primary market players include Aethon, Fetch Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, Vecna Robotics, OMRON CORPORATION, Savioke, Sarcos Robotics, GreyOrange pte ltd., Teradyne Inc. among others.. Different market strategies are being adopted by key players to enhance their market presence which has led to several recent developments.

Global Mobile Robots In Logistics Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Global Mobile Robots In Logistics Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market.

– What will be the size of the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global Mobile Robots In Logistics market?”

