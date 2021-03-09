Booming Growth in Mitigation Banking Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Mitigation banking is a structure of credits and debits developed to safeguard the ecological loss caused to the environment, especially to wetlands or stream banks resulting from development or construction works. Mitigation banking market system involves the compensation for the prevention as well as restoration of natural habitats, conservation banks, and forest lands in order to maintain the balance to the net loss caused during development work to the ecosystem. The definition of mitigation banking varies across different regulatory bodies but aims for compensation for unavoidable impacts caused to the environment. According to the National Mitigation Banking Association (NMBA), “mitigation banking is the restoration, creation, enhancement, or preservation of a wetland, stream, or other habitat area undertaken expressly to compensate for unavoidable resource losses in advance of development actions when such compensation cannot be achieved at the development site or would not be as environmentally beneficial.”

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of the lawsuit financing market as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the prominent market players. Some of the key market participants in the mitigation banking market are Alafia River Wetland Mitigation Bank, Inc., Burns & McDonnell, EarthBalance, Ecosystem Services, LLC, Habitat Bank LLC, The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc., Ecosystem Investment Partners (EIP), The Wetlandsbank Company, Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc., Weyerhaeuser, LJA Environmental Services, Inc., Wildwood Environmental Credit Company, WRA, Inc., The Loudermilk Companies, LLC, Great Ecology, Mitigation Credit Services, LLC,, amongst others. There is increasing collaboration between the market players, especially in North America. Recently, the rebranding of the National Mitigation Banking Association (NMBA) was completed. NMBA was renamed to Ecological Restoration Business Association. The association aims at increasing awareness among the stakeholders so as to nullify the adverse effects of climate change. The report will include the business strategies, key development and SWOT analysis of the prominent market players, amongst other parameters.

