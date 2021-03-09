Booming Growth in Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global healthcare cybersecurity market was valued at US$ 6,566.01 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26,963.51 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been further bifurcated into countries.

Cybersecurity is a novel technique that is used to protect connected devices from digital attacks. The cyber-attacks have particular features, such as accessing, changing, or destroying crucial information, or disturbing the normal business processes. Healthcare cybersecurity is the implementation of cybersecurity technologies and programs to secure the patient and hospital information from data breaches and cyberattacks, by healthcare organizations. Cybersecurity in health care is a growing concern in recent years due to the exponential rise in data breaches in healthcare. The key factors responsible for driving the healthcare cybersecurity market growth are growing cyberattacks and data breaches, regulatory and policy regulations, and increasing usage of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as, electronic health records in the healthcare industry is increasing threat of data breach and theft, which is influencing the adoption of cybersecurity in healthcare.

Top Key Players:

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of healthcare cybersecurity market as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the prominent market players. Some of the key market participants in the healthcare cybersecurity market are AO Kaspersky Lab, Axway, Biscom, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., CISCO, Computer Sciences Corporation, CORL Technologies, DXC Technology Company, FireEye, Inc., Flexera, ForgeRock, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Northrop Grumma Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SENSATO, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, WhiteHat Security, among others. Major market players are offering their solution with new technologies and integrated point of sales solutions to pharmacies, hospitals, etc. These players have launched customized healthcare cybersecurity solutions for their clients and are also partnering with major providers of hospital information management systems to enhance integration of its products with other systems. For instance, CISCO’s solution Cisco Umbrella, is specially designed for healthcare organizations’ cyber security. Additionally, the companies are also increasing the merger & acquisition in order to obtain appropriate information and predict instances of cyber-attacks. For example, FireEye acquired iSIGHT Partners, for gathering information about hacker groups and other cybersecurity features. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, and product offerings, among others.

