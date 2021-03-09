Booming Growth in Energy Harvesting Systems Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global energy harvesting systems market was valued at US$ 2,965.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14,652.0 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which has been further bifurcated into countries.

The use of energy harvesting systems is very beneficial, since the connected devices could be run essentially for a longer period without adverse environmental effects. Energy harvesting is the process by which energy is derived from outside sources such as solar power, thermal energy, wind energy, and captured & stored for small, wireless autonomous devices (used in wireless sensor networks or in wearable electronics). Energy harvesting devices are used mainly in low power electrical services, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. Such devices have similar functionalities like batteries to provide an effective alternative to conventional power sources. The use of batteries has been high across the world. For instance, according to the European Portable Battery Association (EPBA), at present, approximately 225,000 metric tons or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are reportedly being used in the global market. Battery use has been potentially harmful to the environment, and resource wastage is also involved. Hence, it is expected that the introduction of energy harvesting systems in various electronic devices would minimize the need for a constant battery status check and reduce the reliance on batteries for power supply, as well as cut the costs associated with each transition, thus contributing to the growth of energy harvesting systems market.

Top Key Players:

The major participants in the energy harvesting systems market include ABB, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Arveni, Bionic Power Inc., Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean GmbH, Fujitsu, Greenpeak Technologies B.V., greenTEG AG, General Electric (Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Kinergizer, Linear Technology, LORD MicroStrain, Microchip Technology Inc., O-Flexx Technologies GmbH, Piezo Systems, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Voltree Power Inc.

