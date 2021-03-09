Booming Growth in Big Data Analytics Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global big data analytics market was valued at US$ 21.92 Bn in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 23.99% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

Big data analytics refers to the application of advanced analytical techniques on large data sets including semi-structured, structured, and unstructured data from various sources and sizes. The analysis of big data allows companies and researchers to make faster and better decisions using data that was earlier not usable. Owing to this, businesses are adopting data analytics, thereby, contributing to the growth of big data analytics market. Companies use advanced analytical processes such as machine learning, text analytics, data mining, predictive analytics, statics and natural language processing to extract information and trends from previously untapped data coupled with present enterprise data. The big data analytics market is majorly driven by the rising adoption of data driven decision making across organizations. Business now-a-days have multiple operations that take place simultaneously. This rises the need for well-organized and analyzed information to take managed decisions. With the advent of big data, enterprises now have direction on how to handle large amount of unstructured data and use it for business decisions. Enterprises collect data from various sources such as passive or active data sources, social media pages, mobile devices, and websites amongst others. These data collected helps organizations to analyze the trend of the market and apply better customer engagement and retention policy. Big data analytics help companies use real-time data to offer personalized services and solutions to their clients. For instance, Kroger uses big data analytics to analyze customer data and offer personalized loyalty point to its customers. The company utilizes the data collected from approximately 770 million customers to make offering decisions and enhance customer loyalty and profitability. This is increasing the adoption of data analytics among organizations thereby contributing to the overall big data analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Smart agriculture is a component of Big Data Analytics, which is the innovative implementation of science and technology across agricultural sector. Big Data Analytics refers to the adoption of techniques such as Big Data, IoT and other analytical instruments in the agricultural field. Government ventures to send contemporary rural strategies are the principle development driver for the Big Data Analytics industry. In addition, increasing pressure to meet the increasing demand for food worldwide combined with the need to improve farm productivity leads to the implementation of agricultural analytics.

This market research report on the Big Data Analytics Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter’s five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the big data analytics market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, Goggle LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Mu Sigma, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Splunk Inc, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata, TIBCO Software Inc, VMware, Inc, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd amongst others. The companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and footprint globally. They are strategically focusing on attaining the same through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Alteryx, Inc acquired Feature Labs in October 2019 which helped them to extend its operation in Boston. It further acquired Menlo Park, and Yhat, Inc in 2019 and 20218 respectively. These acquisitions is not only helping the company to expand globally but also increase overall efficiency of the company.

Global Big Data Analytics Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research. The report is an in-depth study of the key dynamics of the Global Market. The report includes primary research alongside comprehensive investigation of subjective as well as quantitative perspectives by different industry specialists, key supposition pioneers to gain profound understanding and industry execution.

Global Big Data Analytics Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

