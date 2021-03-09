Booming Growth in B2B2C Insurance Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global B2B2C insurance market is estimated to be US$ 2,728.79 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,078.84 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been further bifurcated into countries.

B2B2C business model is based on the principle of collaboration as it enables better interlinking within an ecosystem. For instance, ZhongAn, an online insurance technology company, a joint venture of Alibaba, Tencent and Ping An has integrated platform with WeChat and other distribution channel to offers its vaccination insurance product right at the time of booking an appointment. It enables the company to increase its customer base and also results in collaboration while offering insurance cover to the customers. Thus, the companies are accelerating the adoption of strong collaborated business model as it provides new dynamics to the business operations. The growing application of digital technology in the insurance industry is showcasing a positive impact on the growth of global B2B2C insurance market. For instance, the growing digitalization of retail sector is enabling better propagation of B2B2C insurance offering enabling participation of multiple partners to enhance their customer access, thereby aiding companies to proliferate their revenue stream by ensuring better services to its clients.

This market research report on the B2B2C Insurance Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter’s five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Top Key Players:

The primary participants in the global B2B2C insurance market include Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Cardif, bsurance GmbH, China Life Insurance, Japan Post Holding Co. Ltd., Munich Re, PORTO SEGURO, Prudential Financial Inc., Swiss Re, United HealthCare Group, and Zurich Insurance Group amongst others. Leading players in the B2B2C insurance industry are taking on a number of strategic initiatives such as mergers, partnerships agreements, acquisitions, new product releases and regional expansions that enables the companies to retain their market position. For instance, In February 2020, Allianz SE has created a contract to form a life insurance joint venture with AEON Financial Service in order to develop and sale the life insurance solutions for customers in Japan. The strategic partnership is the combining the Allianz’s global financial expertise in insurance and risk management, together with the retail expertise and extensive distribution network of AFS and the AEON Group. Addtionally, In June 2019, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. acquired Adriatic Slovenica and KD Funds in Slovenia. Adriatic Slovenica which provides a variety of P&C, health, life and pension products. It maintains over 1.7 million insurance contracts, serving 500,000 customers. Thus, the increasing merger and acquisitions by the companies is having a positive impact on the growth of global B2B2C insurance market.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research. The report is an in-depth study of the key dynamics of the Global Market. The report includes primary research alongside comprehensive investigation of subjective as well as quantitative perspectives by different industry specialists, key supposition pioneers to gain profound understanding and industry execution.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

