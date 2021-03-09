Booming Growth in Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global artificial intelligence in medicine market was valued at US$ 1,798.22 Mn in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 49.4% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

Artificial intelligence in medicine is generally referred as the use of artificial intelligence technologies or the automated processes in the diagnosis of symptoms and treatment of patients who require medical aid. Apart from diagnosis and treatment, artificial intelligence in medicine can be applied in the automation of various other processes such as, gathering data from patient meetings and tests, processing and analyzing the results, using multiple sources of data to come to an accurate diagnosis, assisting in determination of an appropriate treatment method, and patient monitoring amongst others. For instance, MGH Laboratory of Computer Science offers DXplain which is a decision support system that helps in explaining clinical indicators of diseases. Similarly OpenClinical offers GermWatcher, which is a system that scans microbiology culture data from a hospital’s laboratory system, identifies those cultures which represent nosocomial infections and reports them to the U.S. National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing efficiency in medical diagnosis due to the integration of artificial intelligence is majorly driving the artificial intelligence in medicine market. Artificial intelligence technologies offer doctors with tools that help them to better diagnose and make effective treatment plans for patients. Incomplete medical histories and large caseloads can lead to deadly human errors by both doctors and his assistants. Therefore, doctors are using AI-enhanced diagnostic systems to scan for harmful diseases in the human body at a faster rate. For instance, in 2017, Harvard University’s teaching hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, started using artificial intelligence which helps in diagnosing deadly blood diseases at a very early stage. This efficiency in detecting diseases at an early stage is rising the adoption of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, thereby, contributing to the overall growth of the artificial intelligence in medicine market.

This market research report on the Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter's five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Some of the players operating in the artificial intelligence in medicine market are Bay Labs, Inc, CloudMedx Inc., Enclitic, General Electric, General Vision, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Koninklijke Philips, maxQ, Microsoft, Next IT Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Welltok amongst others. The companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and footprint globally. They are strategically focusing on attaining the same through mergers and acquisitions and further innovating products. For instance, Philips India Ltd in February 2018 announced the expansion of its [email protected] services to Chennai, with the launch of [email protected] The new service will provide intensive care unit equipment and high-quality medical care at home for patients, and has been developed in consultation with doctors and hospitals. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

