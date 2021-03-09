Blow Molding Machine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4,855.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,674.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Blow molding machine is a machinery, which performs blow molding process for mass production of molded plastic products and parts. The end-user industries of blow molding machine include automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others.

The factors such as material flexibility and low waste production, high demand for molded plastic products, and advantages such as low labor cost and bulk productiondrive the market growth. However, high threat of substitutes and high initial tooling and machinery cost are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancementsis predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the market player during the forecast period.

The global blow molding machine market is segmented on the basis of application, raw material, and region. By application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, and others. Further, the other segment is fragmented into food & beverage, medical, pharmaceuticals, electronic, and consumer goods.By raw material, it is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report includeChia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Elegance Industries, GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd., Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd., Jomar Corporation, Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH, Meccanoplastica S.R.L, Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., and Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global blow molding machine market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within blow molding machine market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the blow molding machine industry.

GLOBAL BLOW MOLDING MACHINE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

– Packaging

– Automotive

– Construction

– Others

BY RAW MATERIAL

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Elegance Industries

– GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.

– Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.

– Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Jomar Corporation

– Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

– Meccanoplastica S.R.L

– Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Polymechplast Machines Ltd.