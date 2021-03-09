Biologics Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue, trend, growth and share

Global Biologics Market: Scope and Methodology

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global biologics market on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook for biologics revenue annually. It includes drivers and restraints of the global biologics market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of applications and opportunities for biologics manufacturers. It also includes a detailed analysis by product type and supply chain analysis with a list of suppliers and industry stakeholders at each node in the supply chain.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, key blockbuster products, clinical pipeline analysis and company players with unique propositions. The dashboard provides a comprehensive comparison of biologics manufacturers on parameters such as revenue sales, ranking of global players, strategic consolidations, i.e. mergers & acquisitions, licensing activities, as well as R&D activities. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, product type, application type, and region.

Global Biologics Market: Snapshot

The biologics market is expected to grow at an impressive pace during the forecast period. The gains will be driven by substantial investments in research and developmental activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector and the soaring demand for novel therapies for various rare diseases. Recent intensive researches in novel therapies and combination therapies have established the efficacy of biologics for treating a wide range of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, macular degeneration, and hematological malignancies. The introduction of recombinant DNA technology has expanded the potential of the biologics market. The emergence of promising drug candidates has made several global and regional pharmaceutical players venture into the biologics market. The increasing rate of approval of biologics by various regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) has positively impacted the market.

The global biologics market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2016 – 2024. Maintaining a steady pace of growth, the market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$479, 752 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Several players are making large investments in expanding their biologics facilities across major geographic regions to gain a stronghold in this market. Leading players are launching novel therapies approved by the FDA to gain a competitive edge over others. The top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are forging partnerships to consolidate their shares across various regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Biologics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global biologics market is fairly fragmented with the presence of numerous global companies and several regional players. Few of the leading players in this market are AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG.

