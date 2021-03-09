Big data as a service Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a combination of big data analytics technologies and cloud computing platforms that benefits users to reduce the cost and time for the deployment of big data projects. Also, it allows enterprises to manage big data on the cloud and provides easy data access to all departments at any given time. Enterprises incur substantial costs while building big data infrastructure and recruiting skilled human resources. However, with the adoption of cloud-enabled big data technology, this cost has substantially reduced. BDaaS is considered as the delivery of statistical analysis information from a third party or a service provider, which helps the organization to gain insights with an objective to achieve competitive advantage over their competitors.

Growing demand for statistical analysis due to the generation of massive amount of unstructured data from the various organizations majorly drives the growth of the big data as a service market. In addition, factors such as expansion of big data analytics which covers data from intelligent systems such as in-vehicle infotainment, smart meters, sensors, and others, current growth of cloud computing, and growing demand for data science and predictive analysis further boosts the growth of the market. However, inadequacy of tools used for the service along with the security and privacy concerns which arise from the implementation of big data as a service are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing investment in IT sectors by number of businesses and rising demand for advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the big data as a service market in the next few years.

The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution type, the market is bifurcated into Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS). Based on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes profiles of the key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Google, Inc., and Accenture.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Hadoop-as-a-Service

– Data-as-a-Service

– Data Analytics-as-a-Service

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail and E-Commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

– Google, Inc.

– Accenture