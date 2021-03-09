Beer Market Top 10 Companies Analysis by Size, Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Beer Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.
Beer is one of the oldest and most broadly consumed alcoholic drinks in the world and the third most common drink overall after water and tea. Beer is made from cereal grains most commonly from malted barley, though wheat, maize and sometime rice are also used. The alcohol and liquor industry has both local and international players. Co-existence of these players has made the market very competitive and challenging. A cross section of different types of alcoholic beverages and liquor along with variety of brands provides an excellent range to consumers.
Our report studies global Beer market and covers historical and forecast data for Type, Category, Packaging type, regional and country level.
This Global Beer Market Report Covers Top Players Like,
Diageo Plc.
Tsingtao Brewery
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Boston Beer Company
Beijing Yanjing Brewery
Heineken N.V.
SABMiller Plc.
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Carlsberg Group
United Breweries Group (UB Group)
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Beer industry.
We have segmented global beer market as follows,
Global Beer Market by Type,
Strong Beer
Light Beer
Based upon type segment, strong beer segment dominated the beer market in the 2016. The strong beer segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.
Global Beer Market by Category,
Premium
Super premium
Normal
Based upon category segment, the premium beer segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.5% during the period of 2017-2024, as compared to the super premium and normal beer segment.
Global Beer Market by Packaging,
Canned
Bottled
Draught
The beer packaging plays a vital role when it comes to influencing the customers’ buying pattern. Available in bottles, cans, or draught these drinks are delivered with care and consideration. There is a growing demand for canned segment, which can be easily stored as well as handled.
Global Beer Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
