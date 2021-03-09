Bamboo Furniture Market Analysis 2021 by Top Countries data, Market Size, Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Global Bamboo Furniture Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Bamboo Furniture Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Bamboo Furniture Market is valued at USD 10376.60 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14895.45 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 5.30% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Bamboo Furniture Report:

Bamboo is preferred owing to its ability to improve the air quality. Awareness with regard to the advantages of the use of the material for sustainable development has been expected to add to the growth in the market. The reasons for growth are primarily the investment in the development of infrastructure in addition to the use of sustainable materials for the manufacture of this production. The global bamboo furniture market size has been valued significantly in the last few years and its value is expected to increase in the coming years.

Bamboo Furniture Market Key Players Analysis:

Yoyu

Dasso

Jiangxi Feiyu

Eco Bamboo and Wood

Tengda

Jiangxi Shanyou

Sinohcon

Tianzhen

Kang Ti Long

Huayu

Bamboo Furniture Key Market Segments:

By Type

Bamboo Chair, Bamboo Desk, Bamboo Bed

By Application

Residential, Commercial

Bamboo has made a great comeback with the modern designing of flooring, wallpapers and furniture even expanding to modern bathroom accessories. These materials are gaining a high level of traction in the commercial and residential sectors because of their light weight and sustainability and this makes it easier to move it around. A few of the common types of furniture which are used are bamboo boards, laminated forms as well as strips. The bamboo stools are presently accounting for the greatest share in the market as per the recent reports and this is due to the application of this product in both the indoor and outdoor purposes. The commercial buildings like the cafes, bars and outdoor restaurants increasingly prefer the bamboo bar stool for creation of a contemporary look. Due to the increase in demand, there has been an increase in the investment in innovating products as well as R&D. All these factors are boosting the overall growth of the global bamboo furniture market.

