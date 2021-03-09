Ballistic Composites Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Size, Regional Growth Analysis and Forecast 2026 || BAE Systems, Royal Ten Cate NV, DSM, Gurit, Dupont

A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Ballistic Composites document aids businesses in attaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Simplicity maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes this Ballistic Composites Market research report an exceptional. The Ballistic Composites report is bifurcated into several attributes which can be listed as manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again elaborated in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Ballistic Composites market are Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems, Royal Ten Cate NV, DSM, Gurit, Dupont, Teijin, Morgan Advanced Materials, Southern States LLC, Barrday Corporation, PRF Composites, Gaffco Ballistics, M Cubed Technologies, Inc. FY Composites OY, MKU Limited, ArmorSource, Elmon and others.

What is Ballistic Composites?

Ballistic composites are widely used due to their resistive, lightweight and damage tolerant properties. The use of ballistic composites is majorly seen among military forces, as the material is used for the manufacturing various military accessories like shields, vest, body armor and other components. Ballistic composites are also used in planes, helicopters, tanks and other vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Need for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength materials; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Increasing threat from growing internal and external conflicts will also drive the market in near future

Rising demand in personal protection; this factor will also propel the market

Increasing R&D and mass production of ballistic fibers will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

Complexity in the designing ballistic composite; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

High costs and extremely stringent standards of ballistic composite products, will also act as a restraint for the market growth

Failure to provide complete protection will also restrain the market in near future

Market Scope:

The Ballistic Composites Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type

Polymer Matrix Composites

Polymer-Ceramic

Metal Matrix

By Fiber Type

Aramid Fibers

UHMPE

Glass

Others M5 Hybrid



By Application

Vehicle Armor Marine Vehicle Armor Land Vehicle Armor Air Vehicle Armor

Body Armor Body Vests Shields Protective Under Garments

Helmets & Face Protection

Others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

