Wellhead Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global wellhead equipment market size was valued at $5,320.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,991.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The wellhead equipment consist of a complete line of wellhead components and parts utilized for drilling and production of oil &gas. This equipment are generally used to establish connection between tubing and casing to an oil or gas pipeline. It is an installation that attaches the casing, seal the well, and suspend the casing strings. The components of wellhead equipment include casing heads, casing spools, tubing head spools, crosses, and tees, among others. Generally, the assembly of wellhead equipment is called as Christmas tree. In addition, the wellhead equipment are primarily used to drill the surface of a well in oil & gas industry. It is manufactured and designed to meet the application specific requirements and service type.

The factors such as rise in redevelopment of mature oil wells, oil price recovery, and growth in exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe drive the wellhead equipment market growth. However, increase in prices of raw materials is expected to hamper thewellhead equipment market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in wellhead system is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the players in wellhead equipment market during forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR592

The global wellhead equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is casing heads, casing spools, Christmas trees, tubing adapters, and others. Furthermore, the others segment includes casing hangers, tubing hangers, tree caps, and gate valves. By application, it is divided into on-shore and off-shore. By region, the wellhead equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players participants profiled in this wellhead equipment market report includeDelta Corporation, EthosEnergy Group Limited, Integrated Equipment, Jereh Oilfield Equipment, Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd, JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc., Msp/drilex, Inc., Uztel S.A, Sunnda Corporation, and Weir Group.

The major players operating in the global wellhead equipment market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions and business expansion to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the wellhead equipment market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging wellhead equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the wellhead equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global wellhead equipment market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within wellhead equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the wellhead equipment industry.

GLOBAL WELLHEAD EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Casing Heads

– Casing Spools

– Christmas Trees

– Tubing Adapters

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– On-shore

– Off-shore

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Thailand

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR592

KEY PLAYERS

– Delta Corporation

– EthosEnergy Group Limited

– Integrated Equipment

– Jereh Oilfield Equipment

– Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd

– JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc.

– MSP/Drilex, Inc.

– Sunnda Corporation

– Uztel S.A

– Weir Group