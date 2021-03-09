Autonomous Vehicle Market 2021-2027 Upcoming Scope and Challenges || Leading Players are BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Tesla

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Tesla, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen AG.

Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook – 2027

The autonomous vehicle market size is estimated to grow from USD 35 Billion in 2020 to USD 856 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. Autonomous vehicle also known as self-driving vehicles uses artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which is further used to monitor a 60-meter range around the car and to form an active 3D map of the current environment. The vehicle is designed to travel between destinations without a human operator.

They combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. Autonomous vehicle uses LiDAR, RADAR sensors for its operation. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors, like radar.

The major companies profiled in the report are General Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company., Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance, Groupe SA, AB Volvo, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Tesla Inc. Other companies in accordance with auto suppliers are Robert Bosch GMBH, Aptiv, Continental AG, and Denso Corporation. Also by technology providers, it includes Waymo, NVDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu, and Samsung. And based on autonomous vehicle as a service provider, it includes Uber, Lyft and Didi Chuxing.

The autonomous vehicle market is segmented based on level of automation, component, application, and region. Based on level of automation, the market is divided into level 3, level 4, and level 5. By component, it is classified into hardware, software, and service. The applications discussed in this study are civil, robo taxi, ride hail, ride share, self-driving truck, and self-driving bus. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and LAMEA.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

Development of smart cities and rise in demand for connected cars using internet of things (IoT), help solve the problem of traffic congestion, and impact the growth of the market. In addition, development in automotive sector, demand for the luxury cars, government regulation, high cost, and the burgeoning threat from hackers in driving operation also affect the growth of the global autonomous vehicle market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.

Rise in demand for connected cars using internet of things (IOT)

Through Internet of Things, car drivers improve their performance by receiving the real-time feedback from high speed in-memory computing systems inbuilt in connected cars. These inbuilt computers offer features such as collecting, analyzing, and storing data which helps for making decisions. The wide adoption of connected cars is expected to create lucrative opportunities for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

High component cost

Due to constant technological advancements, the software in autonomous vehicle needs to be frequently upgraded to keep them compatible with the external environment. Also, the cost of all components and the sensor assembly in autonomous cars is more than emerging vehicles. Moreover, the ratio of premium consumers to that of economic consumers is very less globally, as it is difficult for ordinary people to afford high end cars. Therefore, high initial cost coupled with maintenance cost hamper the adoption of the autonomous vehicles.

Development of smart cities

Rapid growth of economies ensures robust development from transport infrastructure to development of smart cities. Many countries such as Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. are deploying digital infrastructure to facilitate connectivity between vehicles and infrastructures to gather vital information, and thereby, reduce traffic congestion and increase road safety. Rise in the development of smart cities is expected to significantly drive the Autonomous Vehicle Market.

Key Benefits

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global autonomous vehicle market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Autonomous Vehicle Market Key Segments:

Autonomous Vehicle Market: By Level of Automation

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Autonomous Vehicle Market: By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Autonomous Vehicle Market: By Application

Civil

Robo taxi

Ride hail

Ride share

Self-driving truck

Self-driving bus.

Autonomous Vehicle Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Report on (2020-2027 Autonomous Vehicle Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Autonomous Vehicle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Autonomous Vehicle, with sales, revenue, and price of Autonomous Vehicle, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Autonomous Vehicle, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Autonomous Vehicle, for each region, from 2016 Autonomous Vehicle to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Autonomous Vehicle to 2020.

Chapter 11 Autonomous Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Autonomous Vehicle.

Chapter 12: To describe Autonomous Vehicle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

