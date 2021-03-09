Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Selective catalytic reduction is an advanced active emission control technology in which a liquid-reductant agent is injected into exhaust stream of a diesel engine through a special catalyst. The reducing agent is usually urea of automotive grade also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which starts a chemical reaction to convert nitrogen oxide in to water, nitrogen, and tiny minute amount of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Selective catalytic reduction system designed for automobiles is designed to carry out the nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction reaction to take place in an oxidized environment. It is called “selective” because it reduces levels of NOx using ammonia as a reductant within a catalyst system. The increased production of vehicles across the globe as well as the increased emission norms have carried out various developments which leads to the growth of automotive selective catalytic reduction market across the globe.

Selective catalytic reduction system have a wider application in passenger and commercialvehicle as they are the mainly indulged in the emission of harmful gas due to the presence of internal combustion engine in vehicles.

Automotive selective catalytic reduction are expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increased government regulations for emission reduction as well as with the increase in automobile production which fuels the growth of the automotive selective catalytic reduction market across the globe.

The automotive selective catalytic reduction market is segmented based on the component, vehicle type, fuel type and region. Based on the components used, the automotive selective catalytic reduction market is segmented into urea tank, urea pump, ECU and injector. Based on vehicle type, the automotive selective catalytic reduction market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on fuel type, the automotive selective catalytic reduction market has been categorized intogasoline and diesel. Based on the region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive selective catalytic reduction market includeBosal, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co., KG., Johnson Matthey, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG, Magneti Marelli SPA, Plastic Omnium SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochling Group and Tenneco Inc.

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

