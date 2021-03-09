Automotive Paint Additives Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Automotive paint additives that are used to enhance the properties of the paints on automobiles are considered under the scope. Various types of additives are used to increase the finish of paints. In addition, they are used for leveling the surface of paints without excessive thinning. Owing to addition of additives, modern paints possess rapid dyeing property, which, prevent overflow of paints and brush marks. In addition, textured additives are mixed to hide minor imperfections and offer enhanced aesthetics and are used to make paint more durable and well-coated.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to the growing automotive industry.

The global automotive paint additives market is segmented into type, application, vehicle type, and region. By type, the market is divided into blending solvents, flow enhancers, fisheye eliminator, and others. Deepening on application, it is segregated into automotive decorative paint, automotive antirust paint, automotive fire-retardant paint, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive paint additives market include BASF SE, PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Eastman Chemical Company, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, and Solvay.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive paint additivesmarket along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Blending Solvents

o Flow Enhancers

o Fisheye Eliminator

o Other

By Application

o Automotive Decorative Paint

o Automotive Antirust Paint

o Automotive Fire-Retardant Paint

o Other

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o BASF SE

o PPG

o Akzo Nobel N.V.

o Eastman Chemical Company

o The Sherwin-Williams

o Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

o Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

o DuPont

o Clariant

o Solvay