Automotive Engine Control Systems Market Growth Scenario with Future Opportunities by 2030

Engine control system is the central controller and heart of the engine management system. It controls the fuel supply, air management, fuel injection, and ignition. The control unit is also able to control the exhaust system as well as integrate transmission and vehicle functions due to the scalability of its performance.

Key Drivers of Automotive Engine Control Systems Market

Presently, countries around the world are shifting their focus toward increasing the stringency of automotive environmental standards around the world with the inclusion of international standardization of driving test modes, tighter rules on particulates for gasoline-powered vehicles, and CO2 incentives. Consequently, automakers are equipping with engine management systems to suit different needs and to comply with the changing norms. Systems for reducing CO2 emissions include engine control systems that allow higher compression ratios and stop & start systems that extend the length of time the engine is stopped. Remarkable advances are also being made in fuel injectors, variable valve mechanisms, starters, controllers, and other components used in these systems.

Restrains in Automotive Engine Control Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected national as well as international automotive supply chains, manufacturing, and R&D operations and consequently, hampered the automotive industry. Post first wave of COVID-19 global economies have started opening up automotive manufacturing and supply chain operations. Thus, the COVID impact on the industry have seems to reach a state of normalcy; however, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in countries across Europe has prompted governments to impose a second round of lockdown restrictions and hence, uncertainty in the automotive industry continues. A gradual recovery in the demand for automotive has been witnessed in the last few months despite concerns around the risk of a second wave of infection in numerous countries.

Request Sample For More [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81419

Opportunities in Automotive Engine Control Systems Market

In April 2020, U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection agency have amended the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks and established new less stringent standards, covering model years 2012 to 2016 in phase 1, and model years 2017 to 2025 in phase 2. Introduction of these standards is likely to act as a major opportunity for the adoption of engine control systems technology.

Major automotive players have been involved in enhancing the current engine technology through extensive R&D investments. This is likely to further boost the scope of improving performance and extending technology to a wide class of vehicles.

Europe to hold dominant share in the Automotive Engine Control Systems Market

Europe is a major market for automotive control systems with the stringent implementation of emission norms in the region. The EU is making road transport cleaner by enacting new stringent carbon dioxide emissions standards for cars and light commercial vehicles. This would bring the EU closer to achieving its climate targets and would ensure that car manufacturers contribute to the efforts in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The aim of the regulation adopted by the Council is to ensure that from 2030 onwards, new cars would emit on average 37.5% less CO2 and new vans would emit on average 31% less CO2, as compared to 2021 levels. Between 2025 and 2029, both cars and vans are expected to emit 15% less CO2. These are EU-wide fleet targets. The CO2 reduction effort is anticipated to be distributed among manufacturers on the basis of the average mass of their vehicle fleet.

Grab PDF Brochure For More [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81419

Key Players Operating in Automotive Engine Control Systems Market

The global automotive engine control systems market is fragmented with limited players. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive engine control systems market are: