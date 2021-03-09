Automotive Differential Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Automotive differential is a part of front and/or rear axle assembly that plays an integral in a vehicle and is designed to allow moving of wheels at different speeds. The primary function of this system is to provide proportional RPMs between two connected wheels. For instance, when a vehicle goes around the corner, the outside wheel must travel faster than the inside wheel. The differential distributes equal amount of torque to both the wheels. In addition, this system provides wheels with resistance and traction.

The global differential market segmentation is based on drive type, vehicle type, type, and region. On the basis of drive type, the market is divided into front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. On the basis vehicle type, it is segmented into Passenger Car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. On the basis type, the it is categorized into open, locking, limited-slip differential, electronic limited-slip differential, and torque vectoring. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive differential market include GKN, Eaton, Dana, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, JTEKT Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Linamar Corporation, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive differentialmarket along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drive Type

o Front-wheel drive (FWD)

o Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

o All wheel drive (AWD)

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger car

o Commercial Vehicle

o Electric vehicle

By Type

o Open

o Locking

o LSD

o ELSD

o Torque Vectoring

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Borgwarner Inc.

o Dana Limited

o Continental AG

o EATON

o Schaeffler technologies AG & CO. KG.

o JTEKT Corporation

o American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

o Linamar Corporation

o Powertrax

o ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG