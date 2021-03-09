Automotive Brake System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The report incorporates the study of the global automotive brake system market that focuses on technologies of brake system for different sales channels. Various technologies of automotive brake system are antilock braking system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). Anti-lock braking system is mainly used to assist vehicles for safe braking and easy maneuvering in emergency situations. ABS hold a great potential in changing the safety of vehicles thus, making them safer and more comfortable. Itis designed to be useful whenever a driver slams on brakes, particularly when road conditions are slippery or wet. These automotive brake system technologies help to avoid skidding or slipping of vehicle when sudden brakes are applied.

The automotive brakes system marketisanticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing torise indemand for safety features in automobiles and stringent government mandates for vehicle safety.

The global automotive brake system market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, sales channel, and region. By type, it is divided into disc and drum. By technology, it is bifurcated into antilock braking system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). By sales channel, it is classified into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. On the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive brakes system market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive brakessystem market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Disc

o Drum

By Technology

o Antilock Braking System (ABS)

o Traction Control System (TCS)

o Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

o Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

o Electric vehicle

By Sales Channel

o OEM

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

