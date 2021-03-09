Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Advanced high strength steel is a special form of steel, which has a wide application in the automotive industry due to various features such as its microstructures and high tensile strength. It is a new generation of steel grade, which possesses ultrahigh strength and is widely applicable in automobile and other industries such as construction. In the automotive industry, the adoption of AHSS allows automakers and engineers to ensure complete safety, efficiency, manufacturability, durability, and quality of vehicle at a significantly low cost.

The new grades of AHSS enable car manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight by 30-40% as compared to the conventional steels. In addition, the adoption of this steel saves more than four tons of greenhouse gases emissions, thereby ensuring complete safety to the environment, thereby supplementing the growth of the advanced high-strength steel market.

The automotive advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, vehicle type, and region. By product, it is segmented into transformation induced plasticity (TRIP) steel, complex phase, dual phase steel, and others. By application, it is categorized into structural assembly and closures, bumpers, suspension, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Based on the region, the automotive advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market includeAK Steel Holding Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nucor, POSCO, SSAB AB, Tata Steel Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG and United Steel Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Dual Phase

o TRIP

o Complex Phase

o Others

By Application

o Structural Assembly & Closures

o Bumpers

o Suspension

o Others

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicles

o Commercial Vehicles

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

